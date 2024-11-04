Whether it's Kamala or Trump, Greece has confidence in relations with the United States, KNEWS





As Greece watches Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, officials in Athens say the country's relations with the United States will remain stable regardless of who wins, Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. Greece has worked to strengthen its diplomatic ties with the Biden administration, including by increasing high-level communications. Greek officials are confident they can manage the changes if the Republicans regain control, citing four main factors. First, Greek leaders have established strong contacts with both major American political camps. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with key figures such as Mike Pompeo, potential Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration. The involvement of Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou, former ambassador to Washington, was decisive because of her knowledge of American politics. One of Greece's concerns, however, is Trump's close ties to authoritarian leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Second, Greece recently accepted a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, giving it greater influence in international affairs at a time when U.S. interests are critical, such as conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Third, the United States' dependence on NATO bases in Greece, notably in Souda Bay, Crete and Alexandroupoli, near Eastern Europe, reinforces the strategic value of the bilateral relationship. These bases are critical to U.S. defense interests and their importance is unlikely to change under any administration. Fourth, Greece's military acquisition plans, particularly for F-35 fighter jets, are already underway, so no major new arms transactions are underway that could be impacted by a change in American policy. One of Greece's concerns, however, is Trump's close ties to authoritarian leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A Trump victory could lead to improved relations between the United States and Turkey, and potentially to the reopening of Turkey's access to the F-35 program after its withdrawal for the purchase of Russian defense systems. Strained relations between Turkey and Israel could, however, further limit US-Turkish alignment in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://knews.kathimerini.com.cy/en/news/whether-its-kamala-or-trump-greece-is-confident-in-us-relations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos