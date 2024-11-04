PM Modi strongly condemns temple attack in Canada, calls intimidation of Indian diplomats cowardly and appalling





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, as well as repeated and cowardly attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday (November 4, 2024). Asserting that such acts of violence would never weaken India's resolve, Prime Minister Modi called for justice and respect for the rule of law by the Canadian government. In a statement posted on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said: “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats are equally appalling. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to guarantee justice and uphold the rule of law. Prime Minister Modi was responding on Sunday, November 3, 2024 to the violence orchestrated by anti-Indian elements outside the consular camp co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, in Brampton, near Toronto. The High Commission of India in Ottawa and the Consulates General of India in Vancouver and Toronto are organizing consular camps during this period, for the benefit and convenience of local recipients of life certificates, both Canadian and Indian. Meanwhile, condemning the violence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called on the Canadian government to protect all places of worship from such attacks and prosecute those who indulge in violence. Responding to media queries regarding the violence in Brampton, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also expressed deep concern over the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. Indian consular officials will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence, he added. We condemn the acts of violence carried out yesterday by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Ontario, said the MEA spokesperson. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected against such attacks. We also hope that those who engage in acts of violence will be brought to justice. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada, added MEA spokesperson Jaiswal. The efforts of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence, maintained the MEA spokesperson. In response to the violence, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said it was deeply disappointing to see such disruptions permitted to routine consular work organized by Indian consulates with the utmost cooperation of local co-organizers. A statement issued by the High Commission added that it also remains gravely concerned about the safety of candidates, including Indian nationals, at whose request such events are organized in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, the consulate was able to issue more than 1,000 life certificates to Indian and Canadian applicants, the high commission said. The Indian High Commission maintained that the holding of similar consular camps planned later would depend on the security provided by local authorities. The attack on the Hindu temple comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, sparked by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that India was involved in the assassination of the Khalistan separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, last year. India, which has designated Nijjar as a terrorist, has always rejected the accusations, calling them absurd and politically motivated.

