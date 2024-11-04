FPI holds protest to demand justice for Jokowi and arrest Fufufafa





The Islamic Brotherhood Front (FPI) and a number of other Islamic organizations plan to hold a protest called the 411 Grand Meeting on Monday (04/10/2024). This protest demanded that former President Joko Widodo or Jokowi be brought to justice, as well as the arrest of the figure behind the KasKus Fufufafa account. This information was widely disseminated through posters on social media, which was also confirmed by a relative of former high-ranking member of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Habib Rizieq Shihab, Aziz Yanuar. There will be long walk “At Merdeka Palace, God willing, various national figures will also be present,” Aziz said in a video. Aziz said the protest demanded President Prabowo Subianto immediately try a number of alleged crimes committed by former President Jokowi in the previous era. As well as the legal treatment of Fufufafa accounts. It is known that the KasKus Fufufafa account has been the subject of numerous discussions on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter. A number of netizens accused President Joko Widodo or Jokowi's eldest son, now vice president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, of being behind the account. This is a problem because, in its digital footprint, the account often criticizes Prabowo Subianto, now Gibran's co-president, in a condescending tone. The account describes Prabowo as a soldier who was discharged and divorced. The story also insulted Prabowo's son, Didit Prabowo, because of his profession as a designer. The accusation that Gibran owns the Fufufafa account is based on the upload of Fufufafa, who once admitted that his real identity was Raka Gnarly. In his upload, it was stated that Fufufafa admitted that he could not log into Raka Gnarly's account because he had forgotten the password. Additionally, X's account under the name Chili Pari Catering also tweeted that it could not connect to Raka Gnarly's account. From there, Internet users believed that the owner of the Fufufafa and Chili Pari accounts was the same person. Please note that the Chili Pari account is Gibran's catering business in Solo City. Read also: Gerindra denies rift in Prabowo-Gibran relations due to Fufufafa narrative The Minister of Communication and Information declares that he will immediately announce the owner of the Fufufafa account: it is certainly not Mas Gibran People are asked to just believe Gibran's words regarding the Fufufafa account.

