India's Modi condemns 'deliberate' attack on Hindu temple in Canada

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned a “deliberate attack” on a Hindu temple in Canada, blamed by some on Sikh militants, as already frosty bilateral relations plunged to a new low.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada,” Modi said in a statement on X. “The cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats are equally appalling.”

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside India and includes activists from “Khalistan,” a fringe separatist movement seeking an independent state for the religious minority carved out of Indian territory.

Relations between India and Canada deteriorated after Ottawa accused the Indian government of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistan activist.

While India's foreign ministry has repeatedly denied Canada's accusations and New Delhi has accused Ottawa for decades of harboring fringe religious extremists, these are Modi's first comments on the furious diplomatic row.

“Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Modi added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that Sunday's violence at a Hindu temple in Brampton, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of Toronto, was “unacceptable.”

A video circulating on social media appears to show individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags confronting a rival group, including people waving Indian flags. There were also isolated fights, videos show.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier said the attack on the temple was “perpetrated by extremists and separatists,” and called on Canada to “ensure that all places of worship are protected” against such attacks.

“We also hope that those who engage in violence will be prosecuted,” he added.

“We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.”

Beyond Nijjar's killing, Canada has accused India of leading a broad campaign targeting Sikh activists on Canadian soil, which Ottawa says was accompanied by intimidation, threats and violence.

Trudeau accused Prime Minister Modi's government of violating Canadian sovereignty.

India has rejected these allegations.

On Saturday, New Delhi denied that Interior Minister Amit Shah plotted to target Sikh militants on Canadian soil, and said it had officially reprimanded Ottawa for the “absurd and baseless” allegation.

New Delhi and Ottawa each expelled the other's ambassador and other high-ranking diplomats earlier this month.