No fury on the Fhrer

If you had asked me a few months ago if my last column before November 5 would be about Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler, I would have said no. Of course, Trump has long had a soft spot for Hitler, but I thought he would try to hide it by moving to the center in the general election.

But he didn't, and I'm glad. If Trump loses, it will be because his despicable character was on full display in the final days of the campaign. Thank God.

I've always been a little suspicious of Hitler analogies of any kind. They represent a simplistic historical analogy and are frowned upon in journalism. I had a big problem with posters of George W. Bush during the Iraq War covered in swastikas and, later, of Barack Obama with a toothbrush mustache.

Hitler just seemed over the top. Watching Trump strut across a stage or balcony with his arms crossed, I have always been more impressed by the comparison to Mussolini. Le Duce was much more intelligent and competent than Trump. For me, the best comparisons are with modern Trump role models: Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban, Nicolas Maduro, Jair Bolsonaro, Rodrigo Duterte and other strongmen who love money and power and use their authority to get more of both. . Trump does not hide his respect for these thugs who have blood on their hands. If elected, they will join their club, trash NATO, betray Ukraine and the environment, and torpedo the national economy, as most of them have done.

But beyond his peers, Trump has long had a soft spot for the Führer. In 1990, Marie Brenner wrote an article inVanity Fairabout Trump's divorce from Ivana, who told her lawyer that from time to time her then-husband read a collection of Hitler speeches,My new order,which he kept in a cupboard near his bed.

Trump almost certainly didn't read it; his collaborators have said for years that he reads nothing apart from his press extracts, not even the briefings of the intelligence services. But an interest in the Nazis is ingrained in his brain, and he has not discouraged Hitler analogies as he inches closer to the presidency. When Steve Bannon saw Trump coming down the escalator at Trump Tower, he thought, “It’s Hitler!” Bannon was delighted, he said New York Times correspondent Jeremy Peters. Others were less charmed by the demagogue. After the 2016 election, an author and venture capitalist named JD Vance wrote to a friend that Trump was America's Hitler.

Vance undoubtedly noticed that Trump often plagiarized Hitler, only by replacing Jews with immigrants. Trump dehumanizes immigrants by calling them vermin that poisons the blood of our country, which is exactly what Hitler calls the Jews. Over the years, he has echoed Hitler's description of the enemy within, an insult long directed at the nonexistent threat of Marxists, a favorite target of Hitler's.

Then, on October 14, Trump expanded his threats. The enemy within, he said, should be very easily subdued, if necessary, by the National Guard, or if necessary, by the Army. Six days later, he clarified who should be targeted by the Guard or the military: Shifty Schiff [soon to be California Senator Adam Schiff] and the Pelosis, these people, they are so sick, and they are so mean. It's not enough that Paul Pelosi had his skull fractured by a Trump-loving intruder and was about to die in the hospital when Trump joked about him. Now Trump says the military should target him and his wife. Liz Cheney too. The draft dodger who lied about his opposition to the Iraq war said Cheney should be shot with guns to see what she thought about sending troops into combat.

Jewish voters inclined to support Trump – and there are many, although far from a majority – may recall that Dachau was initially a camp that housed dissident social democrats and journalists. You know, the people Trump said at a rally on Sunday that it was OK to shoot. The tragically misinformed Jews who vote for Trump might think that it is migrants, not them, that Trump has a problem with. They should know that a good part of the press, the one he describes, as Hitler did, as the enemy of the people, is made up of Jewish journalists.

At the White House, Trump apparently mentioned Hitler dozens of times. He complained that his military commanders were not completely loyal to him and loudly asked his White House chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general: Why don't can't you be like the German generals? (Kelly had to remind him that some of those generals had tried to kill Hitler.) Trump, whose grandparents were German (a fact he tried to conceal), told cabinet members that Hitler had done good things and that he was happy when German Chancellor Angela Merkel compared the size of his crowds to Hitler's. Covering himself with Joe Rogan, Trump said he was referring to the highway, and he probably was. He has Jewish grandchildren and doesn't want to see them in the kitchen. How thoughtful of him.

Of course, he wasn't thoughtful enough to stay away from the Nazis. In 2022, Trump hosted Holocaust deniers and Jew-haters Nick Fuentes and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, which didn't seem to do him much harm. A campaign video posted on his Truth Social account also did not promise that if he were re-elected, his industrial recovery would be driven by the creation of a unified Reich. Trump removed the video but didn't bother with his usual joking excuse.

Why is Trump doing this? The answer is that, like Hitler, who also started out as a clownish figure, he must constantly up the ante to keep his fanatical supporters engaged and his critics shocked and appalled. It’s also because the only sincere part of Trump is his completely honest thirst for total power. If he gets it, he will use it to crush his enemies, not in one fell swoop but over time.

That's what Kelly and retired Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recognized when they used the word “fascist” to describe him. Imagine if Rahm Emanuel, Obama's former chief of staff, and General Martin Dempsey, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said Obama was a fascist. Would that have blown up his 2012 campaign? Yeah. But the public today is numb to any new information about Trump.

Can anyone or anything stop it?

In 1940, George Orwell wrote a book review aboutMy fight. He said Hitler appealed because he was the martyr, the victim, Prometheus chained to the rock, the dedicated hero who fights alone against impossible odds. This sounds a lot like Trump, who, like Hitler, uses drums, flags and loyalty parades to consolidate his support. That's the theme of its closing commercial, which airs throughout Sunday's football games.

Everything Hitler Did, He PromisedMy fight. Everything Trump would do, he now promises, from retaliating against his enemies to suspending the Constitution. He will not be Hitler; history does not repeat itself. But back in power, Trump will be a new kind of evil. One of the most powerful lessons of history is that when a strong man tells you he wants to hurt you, believe him. It's the only thing he tells the truth about.

