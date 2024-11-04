Politics
No fury on the Fhrer
If you had asked me a few months ago if my last column before November 5 would be about Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler, I would have said no. Of course, Trump has long had a soft spot for Hitler, but I thought he would try to hide it by moving to the center in the general election.
But he didn't, and I'm glad. If Trump loses, it will be because his despicable character was on full display in the final days of the campaign. Thank God.
I've always been a little suspicious of Hitler analogies of any kind. They represent a simplistic historical analogy and are frowned upon in journalism. I had a big problem with posters of George W. Bush during the Iraq War covered in swastikas and, later, of Barack Obama with a toothbrush mustache.
Hitler just seemed over the top. Watching Trump strut across a stage or balcony with his arms crossed, I have always been more impressed by the comparison to Mussolini. Le Duce was much more intelligent and competent than Trump. For me, the best comparisons are with modern Trump role models: Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban, Nicolas Maduro, Jair Bolsonaro, Rodrigo Duterte and other strongmen who love money and power and use their authority to get more of both. . Trump does not hide his respect for these thugs who have blood on their hands. If elected, they will join their club, trash NATO, betray Ukraine and the environment, and torpedo the national economy, as most of them have done.
But beyond his peers, Trump has long had a soft spot for the Führer. In 1990, Marie Brenner wrote an article inVanity Fairabout Trump's divorce from Ivana, who told her lawyer that from time to time her then-husband read a collection of Hitler speeches,My new order,which he kept in a cupboard near his bed.
Trump almost certainly didn't read it; his collaborators have said for years that he reads nothing apart from his press extracts, not even the briefings of the intelligence services. But an interest in the Nazis is ingrained in his brain, and he has not discouraged Hitler analogies as he inches closer to the presidency. When Steve Bannon saw Trump coming down the escalator at Trump Tower, he thought, “It’s Hitler!” Bannon was delighted, he said New York Times correspondent Jeremy Peters. Others were less charmed by the demagogue. After the 2016 election, an author and venture capitalist named JD Vance wrote to a friend that Trump was America's Hitler.
Vance undoubtedly noticed that Trump often plagiarized Hitler, only by replacing Jews with immigrants. Trump dehumanizes immigrants by calling them vermin that poisons the blood of our country, which is exactly what Hitler calls the Jews. Over the years, he has echoed Hitler's description of the enemy within, an insult long directed at the nonexistent threat of Marxists, a favorite target of Hitler's.
Then, on October 14, Trump expanded his threats. The enemy within, he said, should be very easily subdued, if necessary, by the National Guard, or if necessary, by the Army. Six days later, he clarified who should be targeted by the Guard or the military: Shifty Schiff [soon to be California Senator Adam Schiff] and the Pelosis, these people, they are so sick, and they are so mean. It's not enough that Paul Pelosi had his skull fractured by a Trump-loving intruder and was about to die in the hospital when Trump joked about him. Now Trump says the military should target him and his wife. Liz Cheney too. The draft dodger who lied about his opposition to the Iraq war said Cheney should be shot with guns to see what she thought about sending troops into combat.
Jewish voters inclined to support Trump – and there are many, although far from a majority – may recall that Dachau was initially a camp that housed dissident social democrats and journalists. You know, the people Trump said at a rally on Sunday that it was OK to shoot. The tragically misinformed Jews who vote for Trump might think that it is migrants, not them, that Trump has a problem with. They should know that a good part of the press, the one he describes, as Hitler did, as the enemy of the people, is made up of Jewish journalists.
At the White House, Trump apparently mentioned Hitler dozens of times. He complained that his military commanders were not completely loyal to him and loudly asked his White House chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general: Why don't can't you be like the German generals? (Kelly had to remind him that some of those generals had tried to kill Hitler.) Trump, whose grandparents were German (a fact he tried to conceal), told cabinet members that Hitler had done good things and that he was happy when German Chancellor Angela Merkel compared the size of his crowds to Hitler's. Covering himself with Joe Rogan, Trump said he was referring to the highway, and he probably was. He has Jewish grandchildren and doesn't want to see them in the kitchen. How thoughtful of him.
Of course, he wasn't thoughtful enough to stay away from the Nazis. In 2022, Trump hosted Holocaust deniers and Jew-haters Nick Fuentes and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, which didn't seem to do him much harm. A campaign video posted on his Truth Social account also did not promise that if he were re-elected, his industrial recovery would be driven by the creation of a unified Reich. Trump removed the video but didn't bother with his usual joking excuse.
Why is Trump doing this? The answer is that, like Hitler, who also started out as a clownish figure, he must constantly up the ante to keep his fanatical supporters engaged and his critics shocked and appalled. It’s also because the only sincere part of Trump is his completely honest thirst for total power. If he gets it, he will use it to crush his enemies, not in one fell swoop but over time.
That's what Kelly and retired Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recognized when they used the word “fascist” to describe him. Imagine if Rahm Emanuel, Obama's former chief of staff, and General Martin Dempsey, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said Obama was a fascist. Would that have blown up his 2012 campaign? Yeah. But the public today is numb to any new information about Trump.
Can anyone or anything stop it?
In 1940, George Orwell wrote a book review aboutMy fight. He said Hitler appealed because he was the martyr, the victim, Prometheus chained to the rock, the dedicated hero who fights alone against impossible odds. This sounds a lot like Trump, who, like Hitler, uses drums, flags and loyalty parades to consolidate his support. That's the theme of its closing commercial, which airs throughout Sunday's football games.
Everything Hitler Did, He PromisedMy fight. Everything Trump would do, he now promises, from retaliating against his enemies to suspending the Constitution. He will not be Hitler; history does not repeat itself. But back in power, Trump will be a new kind of evil. One of the most powerful lessons of history is that when a strong man tells you he wants to hurt you, believe him. It's the only thing he tells the truth about.
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://washingtonmonthly.com/2024/11/04/no-furor-over-the-fuhrer/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A staple of American politics for nearly a decade, Trump rallies are coming to an end
- Erdoan in Kyrgyzstan for Turkish States Summit
- How does voting work in American elections? | US Election News 2024
- Helping women survive ADHD, autism, and hormonal health
- Thousands of people to attend annual bonfire event in East Sussex
- This is Jokowi's message to candidates for mayor and deputy mayor of Surakarta Respati-Astrid
- Win the Cisco Richardson Corporate Challenge
- Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. Who wins the Swing States?
- Alex de Minaur in the heat of battle in Turin, Mover of the Week | ATP tour
- The Democratic strategist is “worried” on the eve of the election
- South Sumatra gubernatorial candidate Herman Deru meets Jokowi solo and receives this message
- USC forces QB Julian Lewis to visit IU