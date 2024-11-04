Jokowi was happy to receive Prabowo's visit to his residence in Solo





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that he was very happy to receive the visit of President Prabowo Subianto at his residence in Solo, Central Java Province (Central Java), Sunday (3/11) evening. Jokowi conveyed this statement in a photo caption on social media account Instagram @jokowi on Monday, which showed three photo frames of his moments with President Prabowo Subianto. “I am very happy that President Prabowo Subianto took the time to stop by the residence last night,” he said in Jakarta. The two appeared to be exchanging conversations in a relaxed and happy atmosphere since Prabowo arrived at Jokowi's residence, Jalan Kutai Utara, Sumber Village, Banjarsari Subdistrict, Solo, around 6:20 p.m. WIB. Prabowo, who wore dark blue clothes with dark pants that evening, was warmly welcomed by Jokowi and Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo, who compactly wore a white shirt and dark pants around the terrace of his house. In another photo uploaded, Jokowi and Prabowo are in the same area of ​​a restaurant called Omah Semar. They were seen having a one-on-one chat with Prabowo in one of the private rooms serving a typical solo angkringan menu such as tempeh mendoan and hot drinks. “I also invited him to taste traditional specialties at a local restaurant,” wrote the photo caption on the @jokowi account. Closing his statement on his social media account, Jokowi hopes that Prabowo's government will always enjoy ease in fulfilling its duties to the nation and the state. “I hope that Mr. President Prabowo will always enjoy gentleness and health amid his enthusiasm for Indonesia's development,” he said. Prabowo paid the president's visit to Jokowi's private residence after a working visit to Merauke, Papua, on Sunday afternoon.

Editor: Guido Merung

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

