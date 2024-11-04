Connect with us

Politics

Turkey sacks three mayors for 'terrorism', sparking fury in southeast | National News

Turkey sacks three mayors for 'terrorism', sparking fury in southeast | National News

 


Angry protesters took to the streets of several towns in predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkey on Monday after authorities fired three mayors for “terrorism”, sparking a rebuke from Europe's main protest organization. defense of rights.

It is the latest move by Turkish authorities to remove officials elected in March's local elections and replace them with government-appointed administrators.

The Interior Ministry's decision to dismiss the mayors of the cities of Mardin, Batman and the Halfeti district was described as undemocratic by the opposition.

The Council of Europe, Europe's top human rights body, has expressed “grave concern” about “Ankara's long-standing practice of appointing administrators”, which it said “undermined the very nature of local democracy”.

Ahmet Turk, 82, Gulistan Sonuk and Mehmet Karayilan, from Mardin, Batman and Halfeti respectively, all belonged to the DEM, the main pro-Kurdish party, and were elected in March when opposition candidates won in many regions, including Istanbul.

Despite authorities quickly banning all demonstrations, more than 2,000 people took to the streets of the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, shouting: “Get out, administrators!”, an AFP journalist reported.

In Mardin, Turk also defied the ban, calling on people to demonstrate in front of the town hall where he was later joined by opposition leader Ozgur Ozel, head of the Republican People's Party (CHP).

“We must all raise our voice against this illegality, this undemocratic behavior that defies the will of the people,” he said in a video on X.

After they left, police tried to disperse the protesters with water cannons and rubber bullets, news channel T24 and MedyaScope TV reported, saying some threw stones at them.

It was not known how many people were present.

Police also used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters in Batman, arresting 75 people who tried to enter city hall, T24 reported.

They also arrested a local journalist covering the protests, rights group MLSA said.

– “Attack on Kurdish voting rights” –

The ministry presented a series of allegations against them, ranging from belonging to an armed group to spreading propaganda in support of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Since 1984, the PKK has led an insurgency against the Turkish state in which more than 40,000 people have died. It is included on the blacklist of “terrorist” groups by Turkey and its Western allies.

Kurds make up around 20 percent of Türkiye's total population.

DEM denounced these dismissals as “a major attack on the right of the Kurdish people to vote and be elected”.

“The government has made a habit of seizing what it could not win in the elections by using the justice system, the police and the system of social representatives,” said a DEM press release.

Turk, a prominent Kurdish politician who previously participated in mediation efforts to resolve the Kurdish conflict, has already been fired twice.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in May following a wave of protests in 2014 over Ankara's failure to send troops to protect a predominantly Kurdish town in northeastern Syria overrun by militants from the Islamic State (IS) group.

While awaiting the outcome of an appeal, he was serving as mayor.

– 'Loss of control' –

Istanbul's powerful opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, said the government had “lost control”.

“The right to elect belongs only to the voters and cannot be transferred,” he wrote on X.

Imamoglu, a key CHP figure likely to run in the 2028 presidential election, said he would call an emergency meeting of the Turkish Union of Municipalities (UMT).

The latest firings come just days after Ahmet Ozer, another CHP mayor, was arrested for alleged links to the PKK in an Istanbul neighborhood and replaced by an administrator, sparking an angry response from the opposition.

The firings come after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his full support for efforts to reach out to Türkiye's Kurds.

Over the years, Ankara has removed dozens of elected Kurdish mayors in the southeast and replaced them with its own administrators.

In April, election authorities removed the DEM-elected mayor of Van and replaced him with the losing candidate from Erdogan's AKP party, sparking furious protests.

Following the backlash, the winning candidate was later reinstated.

strawberries-hmw/cw

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.mykxlg.com/news/national/turkey-sacks-3-pro-kurdish-mayors-for-terror-ties/article_8c8868c9-5b5d-50db-a3f4-f0ee4d223baa.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: