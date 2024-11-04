Turkey sacks three mayors for 'terrorism', sparking fury in southeast | National News

Angry protesters took to the streets of several towns in predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkey on Monday after authorities fired three mayors for “terrorism”, sparking a rebuke from Europe's main protest organization. defense of rights.

It is the latest move by Turkish authorities to remove officials elected in March's local elections and replace them with government-appointed administrators.

The Interior Ministry's decision to dismiss the mayors of the cities of Mardin, Batman and the Halfeti district was described as undemocratic by the opposition.

The Council of Europe, Europe's top human rights body, has expressed “grave concern” about “Ankara's long-standing practice of appointing administrators”, which it said “undermined the very nature of local democracy”.

Ahmet Turk, 82, Gulistan Sonuk and Mehmet Karayilan, from Mardin, Batman and Halfeti respectively, all belonged to the DEM, the main pro-Kurdish party, and were elected in March when opposition candidates won in many regions, including Istanbul.

Despite authorities quickly banning all demonstrations, more than 2,000 people took to the streets of the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, shouting: “Get out, administrators!”, an AFP journalist reported.

In Mardin, Turk also defied the ban, calling on people to demonstrate in front of the town hall where he was later joined by opposition leader Ozgur Ozel, head of the Republican People's Party (CHP).

“We must all raise our voice against this illegality, this undemocratic behavior that defies the will of the people,” he said in a video on X.

After they left, police tried to disperse the protesters with water cannons and rubber bullets, news channel T24 and MedyaScope TV reported, saying some threw stones at them.

It was not known how many people were present.

Police also used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters in Batman, arresting 75 people who tried to enter city hall, T24 reported.

They also arrested a local journalist covering the protests, rights group MLSA said.

– “Attack on Kurdish voting rights” –

The ministry presented a series of allegations against them, ranging from belonging to an armed group to spreading propaganda in support of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Since 1984, the PKK has led an insurgency against the Turkish state in which more than 40,000 people have died. It is included on the blacklist of “terrorist” groups by Turkey and its Western allies.

Kurds make up around 20 percent of Türkiye's total population.

DEM denounced these dismissals as “a major attack on the right of the Kurdish people to vote and be elected”.

“The government has made a habit of seizing what it could not win in the elections by using the justice system, the police and the system of social representatives,” said a DEM press release.

Turk, a prominent Kurdish politician who previously participated in mediation efforts to resolve the Kurdish conflict, has already been fired twice.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in May following a wave of protests in 2014 over Ankara's failure to send troops to protect a predominantly Kurdish town in northeastern Syria overrun by militants from the Islamic State (IS) group.

While awaiting the outcome of an appeal, he was serving as mayor.

– 'Loss of control' –

Istanbul's powerful opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, said the government had “lost control”.

“The right to elect belongs only to the voters and cannot be transferred,” he wrote on X.

Imamoglu, a key CHP figure likely to run in the 2028 presidential election, said he would call an emergency meeting of the Turkish Union of Municipalities (UMT).

The latest firings come just days after Ahmet Ozer, another CHP mayor, was arrested for alleged links to the PKK in an Istanbul neighborhood and replaced by an administrator, sparking an angry response from the opposition.

The firings come after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his full support for efforts to reach out to Türkiye's Kurds.

Over the years, Ankara has removed dozens of elected Kurdish mayors in the southeast and replaced them with its own administrators.

In April, election authorities removed the DEM-elected mayor of Van and replaced him with the losing candidate from Erdogan's AKP party, sparking furious protests.

Following the backlash, the winning candidate was later reinstated.

