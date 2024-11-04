Politics
Jokowi Wedangan with Respati-Astrid solo, order Ginger Kencur
Solo –
The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), held a wedding ceremony this evening with the candidate couple (paslon) for the position of Deputy Mayor of Solo Number 2, Respati Achmad Ardianto-Astrid Widyani , in Wedangan Pendhopo, Mangkubumen village, Banjarsari. Neighborhood, City Solo.
Monitoring detikJatengJokowi arrived at the scene around 7:15 p.m. WIB. There, Jokowi was waiting for Respati and Astrid.
“Ginger galangal. (Use orange?) Them (yes),” Jokowi said while ordering drinks at Wedangan Pendhopo, Monday (04/11/2024) evening.
From time to time, Jokowi also greeted the media crew who were taking photos of the meeting.
“What message,” Jokowi asked the media team.
At the meeting, Jokowi came wearing a long white shirt. Meanwhile, Respati and Astrid wore blue shirts.
The day before, Sunday (3/11), Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also had dinner at Wedangan Omah Semar, Jajar, Laweyan, Solo City. The two were seen eating together privately in the room.
Monitoring detikJatengOn Sunday (03/11/2024), Prabowo and Jokowi rode in one car to Wedangan Omah Semar. Arriving at Wedangan Omah Semar, they then had dinner together, sitting opposite each other. It appears the two also chatted over dinner. This place was previously used by Prabowo and Gibran when Jokowi volunteers supported Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election.
(language/afn)
|
