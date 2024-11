Narendra Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada as tensions rise | Canada

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned a deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, blaming Sikh militants for the violent clash at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Videos on social media showed protesters demonstrating outside the Hindu temple Sabha Mandir in the city of Brampton, where Indian diplomats were visiting ahead of Diwali celebrations. Some protesters waved yellow Khalistan flags, representing a region of India that they hope will one day become a Sikh homeland. As tensions rose, isolated fighting broke out. Canada's Peel Regional Police said Monday that three people were arrested and criminally charged following the attack and that they were investigating several illegal acts. The alleged offenses include assault with a weapon and assault on a police officer. In the hours following the clashes, each side accused the other of inciting the violence. Modi denounced cowardly attempts to intimidate consular staff, writing in a social media post: Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. The group Sikhs for Justice said in a statement that the protest turned violent when a group of Indo-Canadian nationalists, incited by Indian consulate officials, attacked the Sikh demonstrators. The group claims that some attendees retreated into the temple and began throwing stones and brandishing iron bars. The leaders of Canada's federal parties have all condemned the violence. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely, Justin Trudeau wrote on social networks. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre unequivocally declared violence condemned targeting the faithful and Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party also unequivocally condemned the clashes. Violence, anywhere, is bad, he wrote. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the violence is completely unacceptable and must be condemned. Relations between India and Canada have remained tense since Trudeau publicly accused the Indian government of assassinating Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist. Tensions rose in October when Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the country's high commissioner. The move comes as federal police warn of a vast secret network of violence operated by the Indian government in Canada. Indian officials, conversely, say Canada has ignored the rise of Sikh separatism and done little to quell what Delhi sees as violent rhetoric.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/04/canada-hindu-temple-attack-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos