Islamabad court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in several cases – Pakistan





Pakistan

Islamabad court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in several cases

Bushra Bibi says she will never appear in court as it would only serve injustice

Updated on: Monday November 4, 2024 1:59:40 PM PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has reserved its verdict on the bail pleas of Imran Khan in six cases, while that of Bushra Bibi in one case.

The reserved verdict on bail pleas in various cases will be pronounced together on November 18. The court also requested arguments on November 18.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the bail pleas of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in various cases. Bushra Bibi and lawyers, including Salman Safdar, appeared in court.

During the hearing, the judge inquired about Imran Khan's appearance via video link.

Safdar requested the court to direct the jail administration to ensure the appearance of Imran Khan, then only Imran Khan could be produced.

The lawyer informed the court that five accused, including Imran Khan, Farah and Shehzad, had been named in the case, but bail applications of only two accused had been filed, not others.

Salman Safdar added that his clients were accused of fraud and presenting false receipts.

The court asked the prosecutor about the status of the investigation into this case and presented evidence of receipts.

The judge added that the police allegations were not satisfactory and what was the response to the letter written to the Electoral Commission.

Imran Khan's lawyer said that Imran Khan could not appear through video link as the video link was not working and he requested the court to rule on Bushra Bibi as she was present in the court.

“THERE IS NO JUSTICE, BUT ONLY INJUSTICE”

Bushra Bibi said she was ready to go to prison and had brought her essentials like blankets.

“All lawyers, including ours, are just wasting time. Why does no judge see that an imprisoned person is also a human being? I would never appear in court because it would only serve injustice,” Bushra Bibi broke down in tears in the courtroom.

' ; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/848333-islamabad-court-reserves-verdict-on-bail-pleas-of-imran-khan-bushra-b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos