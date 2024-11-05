Donald Trump, the Catholic Church and the sins of omission





Donald Trump's dream of headlining a rally at Madison Square Garden came true this month. However, the fulfillment of this long-held desire turned into a political nightmare not only for his campaign but also for the Catholic Church.

The October 27 event began with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's “joke” that Puerto Rico is “a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.” Hinchcliffe didn't stop there, making a crude sexual reference so offensive that most media outlets refused to publish or reference it.

Unsurprisingly, Trump refused to apologize, calling the evening a “love fest.” The New York Times gave a different description, calling the event a “carnival of grievances, misogyny and racism.”

Prominent Puerto Ricans have expressed their outrage, including Geraldo Rivera, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.

And Puerto Ricans who don't have the spotlight of celebrity status shining on them also expressed their anger. In Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, Lillianne Rivera Caso described Hinchcliffe's disparaging remarks as “very Klan thinking.” [and] it's not something that should ever be represented in a presidential election.

Among the first to speak on behalf of the Catholic Church, San Juan Archbishop Roberto Gonzlez Nieves issued a statement on behalf of his brother Puerto Rican bishops: “Puerto Rico is not a floating island of garbage. Puerto Rico is a beautiful inhabited country. by a beautiful and noble people. The “joke,” he said, not only provoked “sinister laughter, but also hatred.”

Only a few Catholic leaders joined Gonzalez in condemning Hinchcliffe's derogatory remarks. The Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, released a statement saying, “There is no place in the Church of Christ, nor in the world, for hatred of one's brothers and sisters, nor for any wickedness in the heart towards them. » San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garca-Siller described Hinchcliffe's remarks as demonstrating “a lack of maturity.”

But the silence of many Catholic leaders is reminiscent of decades of cover-ups and excuses during which tens of thousands of children suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests and other religious leaders.

The silence of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan is particularly remarkable. New York City has the highest proportion of Puerto Ricans in the United States, the majority of whom are Catholics and churchgoers. Yet even today, days after Trump's rally, not a word from Dolan.

In the past, Dolan has boasted about his close relationship with Trump, calling him a “great gentleman” and a “great friend,” telling Trump in 2020 that he called him more often than his 90-year-old mother in Missouri. . These comments juxtapose with Trump's crude references to women, boasting in 2016 that he likes to “grab 'em” and “forcibly kiss 'em.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dolan has advocated for funding to keep the diocese's Catholic schools open. In exchange, it received $1.4 billion in federal aid under Trump's leadership. Maybe he has $1.4 billion to keep quiet now.

Dolan isn't the only one looking after mom. Jack Jenkins, a reporter for Religion News Service, tweeted that all the bishops from the American Conference of Catholic Bishops he contacted to respond to Hinchcliffe's remarks either declined to respond or did not respond.

Cardinal Henry Edward Manning describes the sin of omission as leaving “unfinished the good or duties to which we are bound by these obligations.” Dolan and his brother bishops are princes of the Catholic Church. And with these coats and shepherd’s crooks comes the responsibility not only to do good but also to defend the faithful when they are designated as “the other” by political leaders.

Pope Benedict XVI reminded us that “recognizing[ing] “The divine image in the other” is at the heart of Jesus’ message. Each person is created in the image of God, an understanding that St. John Paul II took directly from the Bible. Jesus saw beyond the social conventions of his time to see the woman at the well, the woman stoned for adultery, and the woman begging for healing from her menstrual bleeding. Jesus saw the hated Roman soldier and healed his servant on orders. Jesus saw the hated Roman tax collector, Matthew, and converted him. Jesus not only saw these people, he respected them, lifted them up, and called them because God created and loves each of them. God is reflected in them, just as God is reflected in the people of Puerto Rico that he created, not in the “trash.” “, pictured at the Trump rally.

Acting on this idea, which is “at the very heart of Catholic social teaching,” is an obligation for all Roman Catholics, especially their leaders. Archbishop Gonzalez met the moment. But unfortunately, too many other Catholic voices remain silent.

This election is not just a test of who we are as Americans. It is also a test for all Catholics and, in particular, for the leaders of the Church. Remaining silent while the politics of hatred and division persist is not an option. While the campaign is almost over, it is not too early to say that too many Catholic leaders have failed to achieve their goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncronline.org/opinion/guest-voices/donald-trump-catholic-church-and-sins-omission The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos