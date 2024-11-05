Politics
The figures indicate that Erdogan's government is turning a blind eye to Turkey's violation of trade restrictions on Israel.
Levent Kenez/Stockholm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan often points out that Turkey is the only country with a trade embargo against Israel. Trade Minister Mer Bolat echoed this position, saying all exports to Israel have stopped at Turkish customs. Critics argue that trade with Israel is simply redirected to Palestine and other third countries, thereby circumventing the embargo. Since the start of the Turkish trade embargo against Israel in April, the volume of trade with Palestine has increased significantly, fueling skepticism surrounding the government's rhetoric. This trend, many suggest, could serve as evidence that Turkey's trade with Israel persists despite official restrictions.
Following public criticism in response to protests against Israel, the Erdogan government was forced to take a tougher stance towards the country. Ankara announced on April 9 that it would impose trade restrictions on Israel in response to the conflict in Gaza.
The decision will remain in effect until Israel declares an immediate ceasefire and allows a sufficient and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the Turkish Commerce Ministry announced. Attached to the announcement was a list of 54 products subject to export restrictions. However, experts expressed skepticism about the government's decision due to the absence of customs tariff codes in the published list. According to Turkish media, it was also claimed that trade with Israel would continue through third countries.
However, initially few people expected that one of these “third countries” would be Palestine. This is largely because Israel's strict controls on goods entering Palestine generally severely limit the volume of imports. Furthermore, given the ongoing conflict and financial difficulties in Palestine, an increase in the purchasing power of Palestinian businesses was not expected.
The latest report from the World Bank report reveals a dire situation for the Palestinian economy, highlighting a $682 million funding gap for the Palestinian Authority, which is soon expected to reach $1.2 billion. Since October 2023, nearly half a million jobs have been lost, with the overall poverty rate climbing to 32.8 percent and reaching 64 percent in Gaza. Palestinian Economy Minister Muhammad El-Amour said on May 26 that production in the Gaza Strip had completely stopped due to the Israeli occupation, while it had partially stopped in the West Bank. According to El-Amour, the Palestinian economy has lost around $20 million per day due to the occupation.
However, according to foreign trade data released by the Assembly of Turkish Exporters (TM) on November 2, Turkish trade with Palestine increased by 672 percent in October compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 95 406,250 dollars. Among the products whose exports have increased are jewelry, carpets and leather goods.
According to TM export data for October, exports between Turkey and Palestine increase from $12,358,410 in October 2023 to $95,406,250 in October 2024, reflecting a remarkable increase of 672%. Since the beginning of the year, exports have also increased, increasing by 542.5 percent, from $102,920,870 to $661,248,260.
Steel exports to Palestine continued to soar, from $459,370 in October 2023 to $25,269,850 in October 2024, a staggering growth of 5,400%. In contrast, steel exports to Israel were valued at $50,289,000 in October 2023.
Exports of cement, glass, ceramics and clay products, which were only $10,000 in October 2023, jumped to $2,539,720 the following year, reflecting a year-on-year increase 'other of 2,519,467 percent. Similarly, exports of iron and non-ferrous metals increased from $9,150 in October 2023 to $2,433,410, an increase of 26,493%. Exports of electrical and electronic products also saw a significant increase, increasing by 21,579%, from $26,980 in October 2023 to $5,849,750 in October 2024. Exports to Israel in this category were valued at $24.4 million dollars in October 2023.
Exports of chemical products and goods saw an annual increase of 8,575 percent, with exports of $143,800 in October 2023, compared to $12,475,070 in October 2024. Exports of mining products also saw a significant increase , growing from just $300 in October 2023 to $3,089,460 in October 2023. the following year, representing a growth rate of 1,021,548 percent.
Exports of machinery and spare parts increased from $7,480 in October 2023 to $2,325,880 in October 2024, reflecting a growth of 30,981 percent. In October 2023, machines and spare parts worth $7.5 million were exported to Israel. The automotive industry was also among the sectors exporting to Palestine, with exports increasing from $27,450 in October 2023 to $1,162,640, a growth of 4,135.1%.
Notably, some products that had not been exported in 2023 were newly reflected in the export data released for October 2024. The most notable was jewelry; Turkey reportedly sold $36,430 worth of jewelry to Palestine, despite the current humanitarian crisis.
On November 2, Turkish police intervened against demonstrators who tried to block containers supposed to transport goods to Israel on the road to the Ambarl port in Istanbul. Pro-government media say the protesters are Israeli agents of influence and that the demonstrations were organized because of unease over the Erdogan government's policies toward Israel. They also claim that some protesters were supported by Iran. During the protests, Trade Minister Bolat reiterated in a message published on X that the goods were intended only for Palestine and that they were acting in coordination with the Palestinian authorities.
|
