Journalist's apology will only be read if Donald Trump wins the presidency | Notice





I am here this morning to declare my undying love, support, and loyalty to former (and possibly future) President Donald Trump.

I hope he listens and forgives my past transgressions in the form of columns I wrote that highlight his venal nature, feeble mindedness, lack of character, and racist tendencies. Like Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), his own choice for vice president, I didn't think so, and if I did, I have now learned better.

Where did I get my new wisdom, you ask?

It was through fear that I achieved enlightenment.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump arrive for a campaign rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in Gastonia, North Carolina, November 2. Supporters of former President Donald Trump arrive for a campaign rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport, North Carolina, on November 2. 2. PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images

Dear Leader, Donald Trump has made numerous threats against the media. He called us “the enemy of the people” many years ago during his first successful campaign for president.

In recent days he has said the news needs to be “fabricated” and that the people covering him are “monsters” and “horrible, horrible, dishonest people.”

I was one of those “horrible, horrible, dishonest people.” I have written what I know to be true regularly and with as much vigor as possible.

It's one thing to be “horrible, horrible and dishonest” in a republic, where the rule of law and freedom of speech and press are guaranteed. It's another to try to make a living through a combination of your keyboard and your limited knowledge of an authoritarian system. Ask journalists in Turkey, Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Iran and many other countries if you can reach them in prison or with a Ouija board.

Many journalists around the world are courageous people. They go to prison, not only to protect their sources – as sometimes happens in the United States – but to protect the truth itself. They are beaten, tortured, raped, shot, hanged and starved. At best, they find themselves unemployed and unemployable.

I'm not that brave, and not just because of my kids. I'm just not that physically brave. Prison scares me, the idea of ​​torture makes my heart race. The idea of ​​bankruptcy and hunger causes night sweats.

And it's not so crazy to imagine an America where these things happen to “enemies of the people” like me. This happens all the time. This is happening in beautiful countries that are slowly sliding towards authoritarianism. This happens when the bad leader comes to power for the first or second time.

During Trump's first term, press freedom in the United States declined, as did trust in the media. After all, the guy at the top was rejecting the very idea of ​​media with every second he breathed. When the commander in chief, however buffoonish he may be, continues to attack an institution, it inevitably has an effect.

Even though things have improved somewhat under President Joe Biden, Tuesday will provide an indication of where we will go next.

If Trump returns to the White House, I and most of my friends could be in big trouble. There is already a manual on how to bring the press to its knees while living a “democratic” lie. Look at Hungary and Viktor Orban. This is certainly the case for the great figures of American conservatism.

Even without arresting anyone, governments remain extremely powerful entities. The Federal Communications Commission regulates the Internet and determines who can do what with it. It also controls the broadcast spectrum. The Federal Trade Commission regulates the mergers that all these huge media companies go through all the time, as well as many, many other deals that your average company or mogul has to conduct every day.

And that’s not to mention the government contracts that mean so much to so many of the super-rich.

It's like any other protection racket. “It would be a shame, Mr. Bezos, if something happened to that nice cloud services contract you're about to sign…”

The mere possibility of such a threat can have a chilling effect on small things like support for presidential elections, regardless of what is said or written.

In an ever-shrinking media landscape, there are fewer and fewer companies – owned by even fewer people – that need to be put under pressure, and most of them are finding it increasingly difficult to get money.

What are the chances of these dire scenarios coming true? Well, that depends on whether Donald Trump's word can be trusted. In most cases I wouldn't do it. This is the man who created Trump University and manipulated the value of his companies and properties to obtain loans.

But somehow, when Trump swears revenge – as he has repeatedly – ​​I believe him. It's not just that revenge feels good and we'll probably elect the greatest identity in the world, but also that having fewer prying eyes benefits bad deeds. And we can expect bad actions as Trump and his loyal acolytes begin to rebuild the government in their leader's corrupt image.

The sad reality is that I love to eat – and even more so to stay out of jail. So, as Winston Smith once said through George Orwell in 1984:

“Two gin-scented tears ran down the sides of his nose. But everything was fine, everything was fine, the fight was over. He had won victory over himself. He loved Donald Trump”

Jason Fields is an associate opinion editor at Newsweek.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

