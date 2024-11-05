British opposition has new leadership and reaffirms its conservative values ​​and position — MercoPress





UK opposition gets new leadership and reaffirms conservative values ​​and stance Monday November 4, 2024 – 9:27 p.m. UTC

Kemi Badenoch was elected by party members to replace former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Priti Pattel, the new shadow foreign minister The Falkland Islands Government Office in London has congratulated MP Kemi Badenoch on her election as leader of the Conservatives and Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition. “We look forward to working with you and your new team,” the congratulations read. Kemi Badenoc became the leader of the British Conservative Party last Saturday, now in opposition, in a final dispute with Robert Jenrick, a former Conservative minister, winning 57% of the party's votes. The 44-year-old systems engineer is a woman of Nigerian/Yoruba ancestry, had a stellar career in the Conservative Party and has called for a return to Conservative values ​​and principles, including a strict immigration policy. His election follows the announcement of the resignation of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (of Asian origin), following the major defeat by the Labor Party last July, ending fourteen years of conservative governments. Believing that the Conservatives were not sufficiently right-wing, the new leader (the sixth in a decade) declared that “the time to tell the truth has arrived, to defend our principles, to plan for the future, to rethink our policies and give our party and our countries the fresh start it deserves,” but many British analysts also believe it is time for the Conservatives to start admitting and apologizing for their failures. The Conservatives now have just 121 members in the House of Commons (24% of the total vote) and the party's consolidation on the far right may be a challenge. British public opinion is strongly disappointed by austerity policies, poor public services, inflation and the numerous scandals during Boris Johnson's time as Prime Minister. The Liberal Democrats have bitten into the middle electorate and Nigel Farrage and his British Reform Party have moved towards pure conservatism. Born Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke in London, she lived until the age of 16 in Lagos and the United States, her mother being a visiting professor of physiology and her father a general practitioner. She then became a software systems engineer (University of Essex) and obtained a Bachelor of Laws. In 2005 she joined the Conservative Party and in 2016 she entered active politics as a member of the London Assembly, then in the House of Commons as a member of the cabinets of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson. In 2012, she married Hamish Badenoch and they have three children.

