Trump rallies clash with Harris' cautious endgame





Former President Donald Trump's campaign spent the final Sunday of the 2024 election in all-too-familiar territory: responding to backlash against the candidate.

Speaking at a rally outside Lancaster in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, Trump pointed to the bulletproof glass his security team has been using to protect him since he was shot in the ear this year in the western part of the state.

“To catch me, someone would have to debunk the fake news,” he said. “And it doesn’t bother me that much.”

Trump, who had criticized the media earlier in his remarks, immediately drew backlash over his violent rhetoric. His spokesperson, Steven Cheung, quickly issued a statement insisting that Trump maintained that the media should be protected and that he was “looking out for their well-being, far more than his own!” »

Once again, in a race that a Sunday NBC News poll found is tied, 49 percent to 49 percent, heading into Tuesday's election, Trump has hijacked his own message with loose cannon style which defined the last part of his campaign. Hours earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, made a very traditional and politically safe appearance on NBC's “Saturday Night Live.”

Harris' piece, a mirrored dialogue with Maya Rudolph, who portrays her in the series, revolved around plays on her name “pajamas”, “Rom-Com-ala” and the like rather than the highly charged politics of the moment.

The choice to briefly step away from the swing-state track, but without tight scripts and a friendly audience, reflects the very cautious approach Harris has taken as she takes on an opponent she says ” disturbed.” pronounced at the end of the campaign. Harris differs little from his speech at rallies. Many of his extended media interactions were with friendly interviewers.

“We're doing everything we need to do,” said a Harris aide who noted that she regularly spoke to groups of reporters “in groups” on the campaign trail and did one or two interviews per day. “We are literally doing everything we can to reach voters.”

Trump campaign aides did not respond to a request for comment.

Rob Godfrey, a Republican strategist based in South Carolina, said Trump gave Harris gifts by playing on her strategy.

The vice president's campaign has benefited from two things lately: It has given it the luxury of being a little more selective about where it appears and on what terms, Godfrey said. Those things are a less disciplined opponent, who reminded people of some of what they remember less fondly about him, and a lineup of all-star surrogates who convey his message better, in some cases, than her.

Trump has long considered “preemptive defense” to be a losing strategy, and he is going on the offensive, offending many Americans in the process as he concludes what will be his final campaign.

For just over a week, Trump spoke about the shootings in the media, said he would protect women “whether they like it or not” and appeared at a rally where one of his warm-up acts called Puerto Rico “garbage.”

“Trump never had a persuasion audience in mind throughout this campaign,” said Faiz Shakir, who managed the 2020 Democratic primary campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. “He's focused on the hard-liners and those who might be inclined. For anyone who didn't like the behavior and management of his last presidency, he hasn't given them anything.” And, Shakir added, “the conclusion affirms all that.”

Last week, Democrats had to clean up with a surrogate who has been largely absent from his campaign: President Joe Biden appeared to say that Trump supporters were “trash.” (The White House said he was specifically referring to the comic strip that said the same thing about Puerto Rico.)

Aside from the “SNL” appearance and a trip to Washington to speak from the Ellipse at the White House last week, Harris stuck to the seven swing states that both campaigns have long considered the keys to victory in the Electoral College.

Trump traveled to the non-main battleground states of New Mexico and Virginia last week to try to bring them into his column. Whether this is a sign of confidence in his position on the battlefields or a wasted opportunity to reach the most targeted voters remains to be seen.

As millions of voters cast ballots early and battleground airwaves are flooded with ads focused more on political contrasts than campaign styles, there are signs that undecided voters in swing states are weighing all the information they they receive on the candidates.

Deshaun Hall, 38, a self-described “African American” poet from Pennsylvania, told NBC News he plans to support the candidate he thinks will help him more financially, Trump or Harris, who he thinks will better for others economically. And he listens to how Harris and Trump present themselves.

I've never heard her say anything on TV that sounds crazy, Hall said. But the side effect is that you don't feel like you know who she is.

Godfrey said the fight for final votes could depend on how those who worry about Harris or are more sympathetic to Trump's agenda than his personality make their choices.

“The open questions, in this context, are whether people will take risks with the former president, even if he acts a little more than he did, and whether the political capital of his surrogates will is transferable,” he said. . “We will know those answers shortly.”

