Four people arrested in eastern Turkey during protests against dismissal of Kurdish mayors





Four people were arrested in the eastern province of Van for protesting the dismissal of three Kurdish mayors in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast on terrorism-related charges. Turkish minute reported, citing ANKA news agency. The Interior Ministry's announcement that three mayors representing the cities of Mardin and Batman as well as Halfeti, a district in Anlurfa province, were removed from office and replaced by government officials , sparked protests on Monday. All three mayors are members of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the main pro-Kurdish party, and were elected in the March local elections, when opposition candidates won the victory in many cities, including Istanbul. Large groups of people, including DEM party officials and lawmakers, gathered in the three municipalities on Monday amid a heavy police presence to protest the removal of democratically elected mayors. In the eastern province of Van, police used tear gas to disperse protesters, resulting in the arrest of four demonstrators. DEM Van Party Provincial Chairman Yakup Alma said in a press release that the Turkish people will never give in to this act of oppression following the removal of elected mayors. Alma said the removal of the mayors shows the political exhaustion of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The DEM party denounced the replacement of mayors as a major attack on the right of the Kurdish people to vote and be elected. The government has made a habit of seizing what it could not gain through elections using the judiciary, the police and the corporate officer system, the party said in a statement on X. The ministry's move follows the dismissal of a district mayor, Ahmet zer, from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in Istanbul last week. The four mayors were removed from office over convictions and charges related to terrorism-related offenses, ranging from membership in an armed group to spreading propaganda in support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a party banned. Since 1984, the PKK has led an insurgency against the Turkish state that has left thousands dead and is officially recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies. Dozens of pro-Kurdish mayors from previous parties have been removed from office over similar accusations in the past; However, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan recently expressed his full support for efforts to reach Turkey's Kurdish population, describing them as a window of opportunity. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stockholmcf.org/4-detained-in-eastern-turkey-in-protests-over-removal-of-kurdish-mayors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos