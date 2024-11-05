Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada





New Delhi, November 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. In a statement on social media, he said: “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to guarantee justice and uphold the rule of law. Following the violent incident outside the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, India expressed deep concern and urged Canadian authorities to protect places of worship from similar attacks. Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also condemned the incident, calling it an act of violence carried out by extremists and separatists. He added: “We are deeply concerned about the safety of Indian nationals in Canada and expect those who engage in violence to be prosecuted. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced the incident, posting on social media: “The acts of violence committed today at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. The situation worsened when Canadian police clashed with Hindu worshipers protesting the attack on the temple by anti-Indian elements. In a widely circulated video, a woman filming the scene accuses a police officer of hitting demonstrators with a baton. The crowd, visibly angry, can be heard shouting: “Get him out.” The incident further escalated diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, adding to tension following Trudeau's recent accusation that India was involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistan separatist leader. India has rejected the claim as baseless and accused Canada of providing sanctuary to separatist and extremist elements. The Indian Embassy in Canada also highlighted previous disruptions at consular events in Surrey and Vancouver, expressing disappointment at the difficulties faced by Indian officials in interacting with the diaspora amid acts of intimidation, harassment and violence. The embassy reaffirmed that consular officers would persist in their dealings with Indian and Canadian citizens, without being discouraged by these actions. This series of clashes highlights the growing tension between Canada and India, with no visible respite.

