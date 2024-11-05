Donald Trump joins Bill Belichick for podcast on the eve of Election Day





BOSTON – Former President Donald Trump joined Bill Belichick on the eve of Election Day 2024 on the “Let's Go” podcast, hosted by the former New England Patriots head coach with Jim Gray.

Donald Trump on the “Let's Go” podcast

The podcast has largely focused on topics impacting the world of sports. Among the issues discussed by the trio were the proposed LIV Golf and PGA merger, Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary and the cost of tickets across all sports.

“Your middle class, who represent the biggest fans in sports, are being left out. It's not fair. The leagues don't take care of their fans. They really don't. They're making this impossible,” Trump said of ticket prices. .

Trump was asked if his nerves a day before Election Day were like those of a big game player.

“I hate to say it, coach, but this is more exciting than any football game. It's a big deal,” Trump told Belichick.

During a Monday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Belichick said Gray invites presidential candidates every election cycle. Belichick added that Gray also invited Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to appear on the podcast this time as well.

The relationship between Bill Belichick and Donald Trump

The relationship between Belichick and Trump made national headlines during the 2016 election. Belichick, who was coaching the Patriots at the time, wrote a letter to Trump during his campaign against Hillary Clinton. Trump read the letter at a rally in New Hampshire.

While president, Trump appointed Belichick to his Sports Council. He also planned to present Belichick with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but the coach refused to accept it following the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has also spoken in the past about his friendship with Trump and his support of his 2016 presidential campaign.

But in a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Kraft said Trump was like a “drunken fraternity brother” during his presidency.

Kraft added in the interview that he was “very upset” by the Capitol riots and had not spoken to Trump since.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston.

