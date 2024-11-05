Donald Trump could win on Election Day. This should not be possible.





In less than 24 hours, the first polling places on the East Coast will open their doors to Election Day voters participating in the 2024 presidential election. The latest round of surveys suggests that about half of the ballots cast Tuesday night will be in favor of former President Donald Trump. It's also likely that determining whether he or Vice President Kamala Harris will sit in the Oval Office in January will be a slow and agonizing process.

It is not the risk of delay that contributes most to the unease millions of Americans feel as Election Day approaches. This is because there is some tension as to the result. The 2024 election is not expected to be as close as it seems, even if Trump's name appears on the ballot for the third election in a row. It is disheartening, to say the least, that we find ourselves here, as a country, four years after Trump was kicked out of the White House.

It's a situation that would have seemed unfathomable immediately following Trump's chaotic exit. I haven't forgotten the slow, horrifying realization that Trump was not going to leave office willingly. I saw his various sins and transgressions laid bare before the public. And I saw it returning to the center of American politics, poised to become an even greater threat than before.

What makes Trump's resurgence even more dismaying are the glimmers of hope sprinkled throughout it. Six months after the attack, on January 6, the House Select Committee began its work investigating Trump's efforts to subvert democracy. His public hearings in the summer and fall of 2022 described in stunning detail the extent of his and his allies' efforts to keep him in power, leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The case against Trump, presented in prime time, could have been a moment when the country accepted that Trump was not fit to return to power. When the Republican Party underperformed in the midterms that year, despite Trump's kingmaker role, it could have been a sign that it had lost its political advantage. Instead, he defiantly announced his candidacy a few days later. And nothing, including a slew of lawsuits against him, slowed him down as he rode a field of potential replacements to the top of the ticket.

With hindsight, it seems naive to imagine that the four indictments handed down over the course of 2023 would prevent him from entering the primaries. In each of these cases, Trump sought to use the accusations for his own benefit, raising money and portraying himself as a victim. In all but one of these cases, Trump managed to avoid or at least delay justice. His delaying tactics stalled three of those cases, with the help of a compliant Supreme Court majority, a rookie federal judge he appointed, and the personal antics of Georgia prosecutors. He was convicted on 34 counts in Manhattan earlier this year, but still managed to delay sentencing until after the election. It is indisputable that, if Trump wins, he will use the presidency to hide in the trappings of power to avoid serving time in New York, he will end the prosecution of him by the Justice Department and he will eliminate any chance of being judged. in Georgia.

Underlying all of this is the painful fact that Trump shouldn't even have been electable in the first place. He would have been barred from running if he had been convicted in his second impeachment trial. And his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol should have triggered the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment, disqualifying him from holding public office. In each case, he got a pass, first by Senate Republicans and then by the unanimous Supreme Court.

It didn't have to be this way. Although it may be difficult to remember today, there was an all-too-brief moment when it seemed like the tide had finally turned against Trumpism. January 6 left the GOP truly shaken. But now, even though Congress has certified President Joe Biden's victory that evening and many of the rioters have received criminal sentences, it can't help but make it seem like the attackers won on the long term. Conservatism, particularly as modeled by the MAGA movement, is an ideology of fear: fear of the unknown, fear of the other, fear of what will happen if the balance of power tilts against those who have been in power for so long.

Republican elected officials have feared their own voters for decades, moving to the right in hopes of avoiding a primary by a more extreme candidate. By demonstrating their willingness to use their capacity for violence against members of their own party, Trump supporters have instilled a new fear in the officials who represent them: not only fear for their jobs but also fear for their physical safety. . With a few damn exceptions, I saw the Republican Party, intimidated and cowering, rush to defend the indefensible as Trump regained his footing directly on the throats of the Republicans.

The fact that he hasn't bothered to hide the ugliness of what he wants to do in a second term is a sign of Trump's dominance. Even though his campaign has publicly renounced its ties to the politically toxic Project 2025, it's not as if the plans and priorities announced by Trump himself are any less dangerous. He outlined plans to boost the economy with massive tariffs and tax cuts for the rich. He promised to evict millions of people from their homes by force. He did not hesitate to use the full force of the presidency, even military, to wage a campaign of reprisals against his political enemies.

If being an autocratic demagogue wasn't enough to turn off voters, the buffoonery and vile racism from him and his surrogates should have been. The only thing that's changed since Trump first descended those stairs in 2015 is that we've discovered how many of our fellow Americans find his grotesques as appealing as his promise of one-man rule. And now we are forced to relive this same trauma again, for the third time in a decade.

We still live here, on the edge of History. Knowing that it only takes one touch to send us one way or the other is enough to make you feel like you're going crazy. The only comfort is that it's almost over. Soon the stress of doubt will give way to the resolution of certainty, one way or another.

