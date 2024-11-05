



2073 (Asif Kapadia, 2024); Image provided by BFI London Film Festival 2024 Inspired by Chris Markerthe 1962 short film throw it, Asif Kapadiás 2073 premiered to a packed house at the London Film Festival. Billed as a seemingly scathing critique of modern politics and its implications for our future, the documentary-fiction film's true message lies in the details of how right-wing ideologies and hegemonic power structures shape our lives today. 'today. The film begins with a narration about what the world of the film is like – a classic device in many post-apocalyptic dystopian works. Kapadia weaves real-life reporting from the Philippines, India and the United Kingdom to highlight how authoritarianism is taking root today. 2073shows footage of various journalists who opposed oppressive governments, as well as the harassment and threats they received because of their positions: Maria Reesa, an investigative journalist from the Philippines who was arrested for speaking out President Rodrigo Duterte; Rana Ayyub, an Indian journalist, who faced money laundering charges widely seen as government retaliation for her critical reporting on the treatment of Muslims in India; Carole Cadwalladr, a British journalist, who discovered Boris Johnson's electoral fraud. Placing these real-world events against the fiction of the film is what defines 2073 apart from many other dystopian worlds. The year 2073 is not far from 2024; this immediacy is felt by the film and transmitted to the audience. The narrator, Ghost, recounts a world that closely mirrors our own; the weaponization of technology against human beings and the commodification of information that actively impacts art, politics, activism, and community. Both become participants in totalitarian regimes in New San Francisco, which makes the film's dystopian vision even more disturbing. Countless aspects of the film are disturbing reminders of our current reality with calls for prison reform, data privacy, and social security. In my opinion, the most powerful moment in the film comes after the credits. In the final shot, Ghost is caught by the regime and taken to a reprogramming center where it is implied that they are killed by lethal injection as punishment for resisting the new approved authoritarian history. After the credits, the camera is turned towards the audience; we are put on stage, asked questions that test our knowledge and compliance, and when the robot asks us what two plus two is worth, it pushes us to answer five. He continues to correct us by telling us that two plus two equals five. The curtains close on this last shot. 2073 illustrates how easily established truths can be rewritten, thereby reshaping collective understanding. There was a time when eugenics was considered scientific and supported by facts; this world is not so far in the past, and a future in which pseudoscience is used as a weapon to subjugate and oppress humanity is approaching us. The film showed us how this is already happening in Xinjiang, Palestine and many other places. It draws on the idea of ​​information in a globalized world, describing how Amazon workers are seen as data mines for computers to analyze and optimize. The film does not just criticize this behavior in isolation; it plays with the audience's discomfort as a witness, then looks to a future where living in a decrepit, defunct Bloomingdales mall is preferable to entering a society built from glass and steel by corporations to maximize human production and efficiency. The images used in the film make it disturbingly easy to envision a future in which human beings are reduced to mere resources, much like the dystopian vision of people as batteries in the world. The matrixfranchise Asif Kapadia's outspoken stance against the Palestinian genocide cost him numerous positions on prominent film committees and panels; it is no coincidence that 2073 is about a world in which reporting, art, and history are narratives controlled by libertarians, lobby groups, and mass industries serving those in power. The film makes his future credible, and little by little, 2073 It feels less like a dystopia and more like reality. Edited by Humaira Valera, film and television co-editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.strandmagazine.co.uk/single-post/2073-lff-2024-review-we-live-in-a-society The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos