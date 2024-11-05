Politics
Ambassador Xu Feihong attended the special session organized by the Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry
On October 30, Ambassador Xu Feihong delivered a speech at the special session on trade relations with China organized by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in Kolkata. MCCI President Ami Saraogi, President Arun Kumar Garodia and Vice President Priti A. Sureka attended the event.
Ambassador Xu noted that last week, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia. They reached important joint understandings on the improvement and development of China-India relations and set the course to return bilateral relations to the path of steady development. The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation, strengthen mutual trust in order to return relations to healthy and regular development as soon as possible; ensuring peace and tranquility in border areas and safeguarding the common interests of developing countries.
Ambassador Xu pointed out that both China and India are at a crucial stage of their respective modernization efforts, and development is now the biggest common goal of China and India. At a new starting point, China-India relations face new opportunities for development. It is hoped that bilateral trade relationscommercial cooperation as well as cultural exchanges would be strengthened. China is not only the world's largest factory, but also the world's largest market. Welcome more high-quality Indian products exported to China and share China's development dividends. The industrial structures of China and India are very complementary. Indian companies can improve Make in India by investing in China. Companies from both countries connected will produce an effect of 1+1=11. Hopefully the two sides can work together to take bilateral economic and trade cooperation to a new height.
MCCI President Ami Saraogi said the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping marked an important diplomatic engagement between the two countries. China and India represent the two largest and fastest growing economies in Asia. We could strengthen cooperation in many fields such as manufacturing and textile industry, science and technology, biotechnology and agriculture.
|
Sources
2/ http://in.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/embassy_news/202411/t20241104_11520971.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91
- Invited by Xi Jinping, Prabowo will visit China from November 8 to 10
- Men's tennis has 13 wins while competing at the Wake Forest Invitational
- How does the US government work? #USElection #DonaldTrump #KamalaHarris #BBCNews
- A staple of American politics for nearly a decade, Trump rallies are coming to an end
- Erdoan in Kyrgyzstan for Turkish States Summit
- How does voting work in American elections? | US Election News 2024
- Helping women survive ADHD, autism, and hormonal health
- Thousands of people to attend annual bonfire event in East Sussex
- This is Jokowi's message to candidates for mayor and deputy mayor of Surakarta Respati-Astrid
- Win the Cisco Richardson Corporate Challenge
- Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. Who wins the Swing States?