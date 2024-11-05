Ambassador Xu Feihong attended the special session organized by the Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry

On October 30, Ambassador Xu Feihong delivered a speech at the special session on trade relations with China organized by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in Kolkata. MCCI President Ami Saraogi, President Arun Kumar Garodia and Vice President Priti A. Sureka attended the event.

Ambassador Xu noted that last week, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia. They reached important joint understandings on the improvement and development of China-India relations and set the course to return bilateral relations to the path of steady development. The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation, strengthen mutual trust in order to return relations to healthy and regular development as soon as possible; ensuring peace and tranquility in border areas and safeguarding the common interests of developing countries.

Ambassador Xu pointed out that both China and India are at a crucial stage of their respective modernization efforts, and development is now the biggest common goal of China and India. At a new starting point, China-India relations face new opportunities for development. It is hoped that bilateral trade relationscommercial cooperation as well as cultural exchanges would be strengthened. China is not only the world's largest factory, but also the world's largest market. Welcome more high-quality Indian products exported to China and share China's development dividends. The industrial structures of China and India are very complementary. Indian companies can improve Make in India by investing in China. Companies from both countries connected will produce an effect of 1+1=11. Hopefully the two sides can work together to take bilateral economic and trade cooperation to a new height.

MCCI President Ami Saraogi said the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping marked an important diplomatic engagement between the two countries. China and India represent the two largest and fastest growing economies in Asia. We could strengthen cooperation in many fields such as manufacturing and textile industry, science and technology, biotechnology and agriculture.