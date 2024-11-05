Robert Jenrick accepts role in Kemi Badenoch's top team





The two men clashed in the final weeks of the leadership campaign, with Jenrick accusing Badenoch of being “disrespectful” to Conservative members by failing to set out policies. Badenoch said she would not have used the word and, defending her own approach, said she would not make a promise “unless I know how I am going to keep it”. However, after the conclusion of the competition, the two candidates exchanged warm words. In his victory speech on Saturday, Badenoch praised Jenricks' “energy and determination”, adding: “You and I know we don't disagree on much, and I have no doubt that that you have a key role to play in our party. for many years to come. » Jenrick in turn congratulated his opponent on his victory and urged conservatives to unite behind the new leader. On Monday, a friend of Jenrick's said: “Rob thinks the party needs to come together and take the fight to Labor. “Unity couldn't be more important. He can't wait to expose Labour's terrible record on law and order.” A formal announcement of the makeup of Badenoch's full shadow cabinet is expected before its first meeting on Tuesday. Former Treasury chief secretary Laura Trott has been given the role of shadow education secretary, while Neil O'Brien is named shadow education minister. Trott and O'Brien have previously appeared in their new roles in the House of Commons on Education Questions. Nigel Huddleston and Lord Dominic Johnson have also been named co-chairs of the Conservative Party, according to BBC reports. This follows the appointment of Castle Point MP Dame Rebecca Harris as Conservative chief whip on Sunday evening.

