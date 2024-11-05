Imran makes no deal: Aleema





This combination of images shows PTI founder Imran Khan (left) and his sister Aleema Khan (right). AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan on Monday said her brother was not making deals and no one had come to him.

Imran Khan said he is not making a deal and no one has come to him also and this is just speculation as PTI founder is not ready to compromise on anything , she said while speaking to reporters here.

However, she expressed her concerns and said that in her opinion, the lives of the PTI founders were in danger. She argued that her brother was determined on one thing: We must now bring about a revolution for justice; we know they are going to put us in prison, there are threats. There are 10 FIRs, we have an FIR on the 5th but were chosen on the 4th.

She said children as young as 10 were being dragged into homes. She appealed to the new Chief Justice to take cognizance of these issues. If anarchy is not stopped in the country, people may take justice into the streets.

Aleema Khan said that every day they hear good news that PTI founder will be released soon (but). “We know that they have no intention of releasing Imran Khan from prison, peaceful protest is our right and we will get him released from prison,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja said, “This is the time when we can truly get our freedom, if we do not stand up today, we will die rubbing our hands. heels. The PTI founder today appealed to the entire nation. Salman Akram Raja said, “We are organizing a meeting in Swabi on November 9 which will be a new beginning. He insisted that this was not a political game but a question of survival. We all must protest for our freedom, our movement will end only with the release of the PTI founder, he made it clear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1247528-imran-not-striking-any-deal-aleema The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos