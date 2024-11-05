Who has new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch chosen for his shadow cabinet? | Political news

New Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch (right) has appointed leadership rival Robert Jenrick (left) to her shadow cabinet (Photo: EPA)

New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has appointed Priti Patel as shadow foreign secretary and Mel Stride as shadow chancellor as she begins to build her shadow cabinet.

Badenoch's election on Saturday came four months after his predecessor Rishi Sunak announced he would step down, having led the party to the worst defeat in its history.

The new leader now has the unenviable task of rebuilding the Tories into a formidable political machine, while facing a Labor Party enjoying a spectacular majority in the House of Commons.

To help her in this task, she will need a high-level team made up of 121 Conservative MPs.

It's not a particularly large pool, especially compared to previous leaders: Boris Johnson had more than three times as many people to choose from after his 2019 general election landslide.

To further illustrate the scale of the challenge, there are 124 positions in the Labor government and 111 ministers occupy them. (Some do more than one job.)

If Badenoch wanted to choose MPs to oppose each of them, that would mean giving positions to almost every Tory MP in July, although of course she also has the choice of the House of Lords.

In any case, the shadow cabinet is not normally that extensive.

Kemi Badenoch was announced as the new Conservative leader on Saturday (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

The former business secretary will meet her team for the first time tomorrow, so everything will be announced by then.

Here are his picks for the shadow cabinet and why they might have been chosen.

Shadow Chancellor: Mel Stride



Mel Stride appeared in the media more often than any other minister during the election (Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Badenoch said she would offer shadow cabinet positions to her leadership rivals, and Mel Stride was chosen.

The former pensions secretary was the second out of the race earlier this year, after Priti Patel (more on that later).

Speculation at Westminster suggests he was more inclined to the role of shadow chancellor than leader, so he is probably happy with the appointment.

He also represents a more centrist wing of the Conservatives, which could help Badenoch appeal to that wing of his party.

Shadow Foreign Secretary: Dame Priti Patel

Priti Patel was made a dame last year in tribute to Boris Johnson's resignation (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Dame Priti Patel also ran for the Tory leadership following Rishi Sunak's resignation announcement, but she was the first to be kicked off by the deputies.

Nonetheless, Badenoch gave him a high-profile spot on the shadow bench.

Dame Priti is best known for her three-year tenure as Home Secretary under Boris Johnson, during which she laid the foundations of the ill-fated Rwanda project.

Like Badenoch, she belongs to the right wing of the party. She has been at the center of many controversies, including accusations of harassment.

Shadow Justice Secretary: Robert Jenrick

Former Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick has been appointed shadow justice secretary (Photo: GB News/PA Wire)

Another former leadership rival, and a particularly bitter one, Robert Jenrick is said to have been offered several positions in Badenoch's shadow cabinet and engaged in heated discussions behind the scenes.

A Conservative source told the BBC: Kemi just doesn't like Rob. She thinks all his scheming about her and whether she has any policies has done her lasting damage with the right and Reform voters.

This will only collapse further.

During his victory speech Saturday, Badenoch praised Jenricks' energy and determination during the campaign and told him: You and I know we don't disagree on much, and I have no doubt on the fact that you have a key role to play in our party. for many years to come.

Shadow Education Secretary: Laura Trott



Laura Trott endorsed Badenoch as leader at the start of the race (Photo: PA)

It is understood that Laura Trott has been appointed shadow education secretary.

She previously served as Treasury chief minister when the Conservatives were in government and had been mooted as a possible shadow chancellor.

In this role she will face Labor Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

Neil O'Brien has also been appointed shadow education minister, and both men will appear on the opposition bench this afternoon for oral questions on education.

Chief Whip: Dame Rebecca Harris



Dame Rebecca Harris MP (Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Rebecca Harris will replace Stuart Andrew as Tory chief whip, ensuring discipline among Tory MPs during important votes.

She is the MP for Castle Point in Essex, a short distance from the North West Essex constituency of Badenoch.

It makes sense that the chief whip would be the first position named: Parliament is still in office and some key votes will take place, including budget motions, in two days.

Harris, who was first elected in 2010, would also help Badenoch with her choices for the rest of the cabinet. As whip, he knows the good and bad sides of each option.

Party chairmen: Nigel Huddleston and Lord Dominic Johnson

Nigel Huddleston arrives at party headquarters this morning (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Two men would replace Richard Fuller as president of the Conservative Party.

Nigel Huddleston is MP for Droitwich and Evesham, and Dominic Johnson is a banker who sits in the House of Lords as Lord Johnson of Lainston.

Chairmen are responsible for overseeing the party apparatus, including how candidates for party elections are selected.

