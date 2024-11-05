CJI Chandrachud: Nothing wrong in PM Modis' visit to my residence for Ganpati Puja

Addressing the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his residence for Ganpati prayers, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Monday (November 4, 2024) that there was “nothing “wrong” with this and stressed the need for a “sense” of maturity in the political sphere” on these issues.

Following the Prime Minister's visit to the CJI's residence, opposition parties led by the Congress and a section of lawyers expressed concerns over the expediency and separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive. The BJP, on the other hand, dismissed such criticism as unwarranted and said it was “part of our culture”.

Speaking at an event, CJI Chandrachud said that one must respect the fact that the dialogue between the judiciary and the executive takes place within the framework of a robust inter-institutional mechanism and that separation of powers does not mean not that the two won't meet.

“The concept of separation of powers does not postulate that the judiciary and the executive are antagonistic in the sense that they will not meet or engage in reasoned dialogue. In states, there is a protocol between the chief justice and the High Court Administrative Committee “The Chief Minister and the Chief Minister meet the Chief Justice at their residence. In most of these meetings, you discuss fundamental issues such as budget, infrastructure, technology, etc.,” he said.

About the Prime Minister's visit, the CJI said, “The Prime Minister visited my residence for the Ganpati puja. I think there is absolutely nothing wrong because these are continuous meetings between the judiciary and the executive, even at the social level. Rashtrapati Bhavan, Republic Day, etc. We are in conversation with the Prime Minister and ministers. This conversation is not about the cases we decide but about life and society in general.

The CJI, who leaves office on November 10, said: “There has to be a sense of maturity in the political system to understand this and trust our judges, because the work we do is evaluated by our writings. Not everything we decide is held. in secrecy and is open to scrutiny. »

He said an ongoing robust dialogue between the executive and the judiciary on the administrative side had nothing to do with the judicial side.

“What the separation of powers posits is that the judiciary should not play the role of the executive which sets policy, because the power to make policy rests with the government. Likewise, the executive does not we've had this in mind for a long time.” The dialogue needs to happen because it is about the careers and lives of people in the justice system,” he said.

The CJI said the dialogue between the judiciary and the executive had nothing to do with the way cases were decided. “That’s my experience.”

Even his statement that he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir dispute had generated considerable clamor.

CJI Chandrachud called himself a “person of faith” who respected all religions equally.

“It's a social media issue. You need to have the context of where I was speaking. I visited my village which is an hour and a half from Pune. It is mainly an agricultural community. The question that was asked to me was: in the area of ​​conflict in court, how to stay calm.

“I said that everyone has their own mantra and that my (non-religious) life mantra is to spend time reflecting on myself. When I said that I sit before a deity, I am not not defensive about the fact that I am a man of faith I have my own faith and I respect all faiths equally,” he said.

“The fact that I am a person who professes a particular faith has nothing to do with how I will treat people of different faiths who come to me seeking justice. Each case is judged in accordance with the law and the constitution If one's faith provides a sense of calm and a degree of objectivity to look beyond conflicts, so be it and people must accept that the fact that you belong to a particular faith does not. “has nothing to do with your ability to provide justice to people of different faiths,” he said.

His statement came while addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed Taluka during a felicitation ceremony, when he said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri dispute Masjid and claimed that God would find a way if one could do it. faith.

“Very often we have cases (to be tried) but we do not arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which unfolded in front of me for three months I sat before the deity and told him he had to find a solution,” he said.

“A glance at our list of causes would indicate the diversity that presents itself in our court,” the CJI added.

Asked about his views by four Supreme Court judges in 2018 against ex-CJI Dipak Misra, Justice Chandrachud said there must be institutional discipline and he believed there was always room for dialogue.

Commenting on CJI nominee Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Chandrachud said he was an objective and calm human being and could smile even in serious conflict.

The Court is in good hands after my retirement, he added.

When asked if he wanted to change the frame of the Ganesh Puja picture and include the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and judges of the apex court, Justice Chandrachud, in a lighter vein, said stated that it would not include the LoP as it was. it is not a selection committee for the appointment of the Central Vigilance Commissioner or the Director of the CBI.

“On occasions like weddings, deaths, there are social visits. When my mother died, I was visited by the chief minister of the state. These are basic courtesies. We must understand that power judicial has a sense of maturity. The fact is that deals are never made that way, so trust us, we are not here to make deals. Imputing motives to judges is a denigration of society. “, he added.

Responding to a question on delay in hearing on bail application of former JNU student Umar Khalid in Delhi riots case, CJI Chandrachud told media that a particular case was taking of importance and that the court was then criticized on this particular case.

“After taking over as CJI, I decided to give priority to bail cases with regard to personal liberty. It was decided that at least each bench of the top court should hear 10 bail cases. Between November 9, 2022 and November 1, 2024, 21,000 bail cases were filed in the Supreme Court. During this period, 21,358 bail cases were resolved.

“During this period, 967 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act were filed and 901 cases were disposed of. A dozen political cases involving prominent figures for which bail has been granted in recent months. Very often in the media a certain side or atmosphere of a case is being established.

“When a judge carefully examines the record of a case, what emerges may be very different from what is portrayed in the media on the merits of that particular case. The judge applies his or her mind to the cases involved and then decides the “case. for my part, I have granted bail from A to Z (Arnab Goswami to Zubair) and that is my philosophy,” Justice Chandrachud said at the event.