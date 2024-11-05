Nothing wrong in PM Narendra Modi's visit to my residence in Ganpati: CJI DY Chandrachud

NEW DELHI: Responding to questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his official residence for Ganpati prayers, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday said there was “nothing wrong” in this visit and stressed the need for a “sense of maturity in the political sphere” on these issues.

Following the Prime Minister's visit to the CJI's residence, opposition parties led by the Congress and a section of lawyers expressed concerns over the appropriateness and separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive .

The BJP, on the other hand, dismissed such criticism as unwarranted and said it was “part of our culture”.

Speaking at an event organized by the Indian ExpressCJI Chandrachud said that one must respect the fact that the dialogue between the judiciary and the executive takes place under a robust inter-institutional mechanism and that separation of powers does not mean that the two will not meet.

“The concept of separation of powers does not postulate that the judiciary and the executive are antagonistic in the sense that they will not meet or engage in reasoned dialogue. In states, there is a protocol between the chief justice and the High Court Administrative Committee “The Chief Minister and the Chief Minister meet the Chief Justice at their residence. In most of these meetings, you discuss fundamental issues such as budget, infrastructure, technology, etc.,” he said.

About the Prime Minister's visit, the CJI said, “The Prime Minister visited my residence for the Ganpati puja. I think there is absolutely nothing wrong because these are continuous meetings between the judiciary and the executive, even at the social level. Rashtrapati Bhavan, Republic Day, etc. We are in conversation with the Prime Minister and ministers. This conversation is not about the cases we decide but about life and society in general.

The CJI, who leaves office on November 10, said: “There has to be a sense of maturity in the political system to understand this and trust our judges, because the work we do is evaluated by our writings. Not everything we decide is held. in secrecy and is open to scrutiny. »

He said an ongoing robust dialogue between the executive and the judiciary on the administrative side had nothing to do with the judicial side.

“What the separation of powers posits is that the judiciary should not play the role of the executive which sets policy, because the power to make policy rests with the government. Likewise, the executive does not we've had this in mind for a long time.” spirit.

The dialogue needs to happen because it is about the careers and lives of people in the justice system,” he said.

The CJI said the dialogue between the judiciary and the executive had nothing to do with the way cases were decided.

“That’s my experience,” the CJI said.

Even his statement that he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir dispute had generated considerable clamor.

On Monday, CJI Chandrachud called himself a “person of faith” who respected all religions equally.

“It's a social media problem. You have to have the context of where I was speaking,” he said.

His statement came while addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed Taluka during a felicitation ceremony, when he said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri dispute Masjid and claimed that God would find a way if one could do it. faith.

“Very often we have cases (to be tried) but we do not arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which unfolded in front of me for three months I sat before the deity and told him he had to find a solution,” he said.