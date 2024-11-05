A sanctuary: Turkish visitors flock to Atatrk's birthplace in Thessaloniki | Greece

TThis fall, Ozlem Karakus, his son Ali and his cousin Cansu made the long journey from Ankara to Thessaloniki. Their three-day odyssey had one goal: to travel to the three-story Ottoman-style building on Apostolou Pavlou Street in the Greek port city where Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, the founder of the Turkish republic, was born and spent his early years. . He is our father, Karakus said of the soldier-statesman who created the modern nation from the ruins of the Ottoman Empire just over a century ago. Atatrk is extremely important to us. He is the best leader who ever came into the world.

For the 43-year-old tax inspector, visiting the house was a dream come true. Coming here and seeing her birthplace means so much, she enthuses. It was wonderful although I would have liked to see more of his childhood, a few more things, a few more personal effects.

Ozlem Karakus, a tax inspector from Ankara, was among thousands of people visiting the Atatrk Museum in Thessaloniki this month. Photography: Helena Smith

Few places are as indicative of Atatrk's enduring appeal as the pink-walled mansion where Turkey's first president is believed to have been born in the spring of 1881.

This year alone, nearly half a million visitors, the vast majority from Turkey, are expected to make the pilgrimage to Thessaloniki for the sole purpose of visiting the place where the legendary leader first called home. The numbers have soared since 2013, when the building was transformed into a modern museum chronicling his life and achievements. Since January, about 430,000 people have visited the house, said an official at the Turkish consulate general, which shares the grounds with the museum and oversees its day-to-day management. There are days when up to 6,000 visitors arrive, many of them on special bus tours from Turkey, and the queues are very long.

On holidays and holidays, especially on November 10, the anniversary of Atatrk's death from cirrhosis of the liver in 1938, authorities were forced to erect giant screens outside the building to welcome the crowd, the emotion often running high.

We love her, said another visitor, Cansu Gigdem, who trained as an opera singer in Ankara, clasping her hands in gratitude. He did so much for us.

Until 1912, when Thessaloniki was incorporated into the Kingdom of Greece, the city was under Ottoman control, with young Mustafa Kemal growing up in what was then a poor Muslim neighborhood. Billboards in the building's courtyard, where his father, Ali Rza, is said to have planted a pomegranate tree, describe the legendary multicultural metropolis as a window of the Ottoman Empire open to the Western world.

Atatrk did a lot for us,” said Cansu Gigdem, who came from Ankara to visit the house. Photography: Helena Smith

Once arriving in the room where the hero of national independence opened his eyes to the world, visitors are often in tears.

No figure is more iconic for secular Turks than Atatrk, said Kostas Ifantis, a professor of international relations at Athens' Panteion University, referring to his reform program that transformed Turkey into a secular republic turned towards the West. Through top-down social engineering and policies including empowering women to vote, replacing Arabic writing with the Roman alphabet, and banning the headscarf and fez, he transformed Ottoman society. What we see today is people paying tribute to a man to whom they feel deeply indebted.

The way the house was given to the ruler just over a decade after the founding of the Turkish republic following the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922 testifies to a rare period of rapprochement between the two rivals and politics visionary of the former marshal. , then still known as Mustafa Kemal, and his Greek counterpart, Eleftherios Venizelos.

Although the Greek army was routed by forces under Kemal in a conflict that would also end in the sack of Smyrna and the mass exchange of populations, a calamity still called the Catastrophe of Asia Minor, the leaders were determined to reconcile. In 1930, a Greek-Turkish friendship agreement was signed in Ankara by the two men; four years later, Venizelos proposed that Kemal receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1928, Atatrk passed a law to use the Latin alphabet in Türkiye to replace the Arabic script. Photo: agefotostock/Alamy

It was in a spirit of détente that the municipality of Thessaloniki gave the house to the Turkish state in 1935. That the Atatrk House exists is extraordinary, said Richard Jackson, a retired American diplomat, recalling the hostilities between the two countries when he served at the American Consulate General in Thessaloniki in the 1970s. That it became a sanctuary for secular Turks is one of those remarkable but little-known asides in Greek-Turkish history .

The increase in the number of Turkish visitors to the Thessaloniki Museum has quadrupled since the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting the rise in visitors visiting Greece more generally. In recent years, the longtime enemies, at odds over maritime and territorial disputes and the war-divided island of Cyprus, have pursued a range of initiatives to ease tensions.

The relaxation of visa requirements is part of bilateral cooperation agreements signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Aegean islands near Turkey's west coast have reported a massive influx of Turkish tourists this summer, and descendants of Muslim families uprooted in the 1923 population exchange are frequently among those returning to Thessaloniki.

The climate has improved a lot, said Pantelis Filippidis, who heads the Thessaloniki business association. You hear and see Turkish visitors everywhere and it has really helped the local economy. The area around Atatrk's house was very depressed before, but is now prosperous. On a human level, Greeks and Turks get along wonderfully. Commerce unites; everything else is just political games.

But under Erdoan, Turkey's most influential leader since Atatrk, many reforms were reversed, with the ruling AKP party, of Islamist origins, lifting restrictions on religious education and allowing the return of headscarves in the public domain, while both decided to change the character of religious education. the country.

In contrast, Atatrk had ensured that, before the breakdown of their short affair, his wife, Latife, who had studied law in Europe and spoke English and French fluently, wore Western clothing as an embodiment of the social reforms that 'he cherished so much. One of his adopted daughters, Sabiha Gkenbecame the world's first female fighter pilot.

Many Turks fear that many of Atatür's reforms are under attack because of Erdo's more pious policies, Ifantis said. It is undeniable that [Atatrk] is an integral part of modern Turkey's DNA, but the country is changing, and that may play a role in why so many people now want to visit its birthplace.