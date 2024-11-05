The cost of reconciliation policies – OpEd – Eurasia Review





Since his rise to political power, Imran Khan has advocated a policy of reconciliation towards various groups linked to the Taliban, notably the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This stance has sparked considerable debate in Pakistan, as its support for peace talks and militant reintegration policies has not yielded the desired results. Instead, it has arguably emboldened terrorist factions, contributing to a worrying increase in attacks across the country.

Imran Khan has long believed that dialogue with the TTP and other militant groups could bring stability to Pakistan. Citing the futility of prolonged military clashes, Khan promoted the idea of ​​reintegrating wayward Muslims into Pakistani society through negotiated settlements. He argued that addressing the grievances of these groups would reduce domestic unrest, a position that resonated with many Pakistanis who initially hoped to end years of violent conflict. However, Khan's calls for negotiation and appeasement were met with skepticism from security analysts, who said terrorist groups, driven by rigid ideologies, would not abandon their tactics or goals. Yet Khan persisted in promoting peace agreements, believing that a conciliatory approach would pay long-term dividends. Unfortunately, this strategy appears to have backfired, as evidenced by the TTP's refusal to disarm and the resurgence of terrorist activities across Pakistan.

In recent years, the TTP has intensified its activities, targeting both security personnel and civilians in many provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and the subsequent Taliban takeover have emboldened the TTP, which reportedly views Khan's policies as an opportunity to reassert its influence in Pakistan. Data from the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS) reveals a 51% increase in terrorist attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year. This push is particularly alarming given Khan's previous efforts to negotiate with the TTP in hopes of achieving stability. Notably, experts say such leniency has led to a situation in which extremist groups feel empowered to act more boldly, undeterred by the threat of punitive measures.

The resurgence of terrorist activities is much more than a national problem; this poses serious risks to Pakistan’s national security and its relations with neighboring countries. India, Iran and Afghanistan have all expressed concerns about the presence of terrorist groups operating with impunity along Pakistan's borders. These groups, including the TTP, not only target Pakistani citizens but also carry out cross-border operations that threaten regional stability.

Additionally, the lenient policies have attracted attention from international stakeholders as Pakistan's commitment to fighting terrorism has been questioned. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which monitors countries' compliance with anti-terrorism financing regulations, has already flagged Pakistan several times. Continued attacks and perceived government leniency could lead to further sanctions and restrictions that could harm Pakistan's economy and international reputation. Beyond international scrutiny, Khan's policies have also raised concerns domestically. Many Pakistanis, particularly those living in terrorism-prone areas, feel betrayed by a government that appears willing to negotiate with the groups responsible for devastating attacks on their communities. Families who have lost loved ones to terrorist violence have expressed frustration with policies they see as an affront to the sacrifices of Pakistan's military and security forces.

Khan's appeasement approach also risks destabilizing the political landscape by allowing extremist groups to exert influence over government decisions. This creates an environment in which terrorist groups can exert influence without consequence, thereby undermining state authority and creating potential divisions within Pakistan's military and civilian leadership.

History provides ample evidence that appeasement policies toward extremist groups rarely lead to long-term peace. Numerous peace agreements have been attempted with the TTP over the past two decades, often resulting in temporary cessations of hostilities followed by a resumption of violence. Previous agreements, such as the Swat Valley deal in 2009, ended in failure as militants took advantage of the ceasefire to regroup and rearm, eventually intensifying their attacks on Pakistani territory.

Imran Khan's policy of reconciliation with the TTP, although well-intentioned, appears to have emboldened terrorist groups and compromised Pakistan's national security. Faced with a marked increase in terrorist attacks and growing international scrutiny, Pakistan must reevaluate its approach. Going forward, the state would benefit from a strategy that prioritizes containment and enforcement over appeasement. Only by maintaining a strong stance against terrorism can Pakistan hope to restore stability, protect its citizens and strengthen its commitment to a peaceful and secure future.

