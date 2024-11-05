Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. Who wins the Swing States?





Find the latest presidential, state and local election results

It all comes down to this.

A presidential campaign like no other ends Tuesday.

In a deeply divided nation, the election is a true showdown between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

In the United States, Election Day is now often considered election week, as each state follows its own rules and practices for counting ballots, not to mention legal challenges that can delay results. But the truth is that no one knows how long it will take this time for the winner to be announced.

In 2020, the Associated Press declared President Joe Biden the winner on Saturday afternoon, four days after polls closed. But even then, the AP called North Carolina for Trump 10 days after Election Day and Georgia for Biden 16 days later after a hand recount.

Four years earlier, the 2016 election was decided just hours after most polling stations closed. The AP declared Trump the winner on election night at 2:29 a.m. (it was technically Wednesday morning on the East Coast).

This time, both campaigns believe the race is extremely close between the seven key states that should decide the election, barring any major surprises: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The size of the card and the narrowness of the race make it difficult to predict when a winner might be declared.

To win the presidency, a candidate must obtain at least 270 votes out of the 538 electors in the Electoral College. Each state has as many electors as it has U.S. senators and representatives in Congress. In most states, including Texas, whoever wins the most elector votes gets all the Electoral College votes for that state. Texas has 40 electoral votes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

