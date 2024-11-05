Thousands of people to attend annual bonfire event in East Sussex





Reuters Past effigies include former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual bonfire in Lewes this evening. Six different bonfire societies are holding processions around the East Sussex town and spectators will see huge effigies parade through the streets. Previous effigies include former Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson, as well as other politicians including current US President Joe Biden. Sussex Police are urging non-residents to stay away from the historic event due to the risk of “crushing and moving crowds” on the town's narrow streets. The celebrations are always busy, challenging and complex, Supt. Howard Hodges Sussex told BBC Radio. This is an event steeped in history, culture and tradition, but we cannot be complacent. There are inherent risks and that is why police, ambulance and firefighters work closely together to ensure people can attend safely. The procession through Lewes High Street for the 2023 event While Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 dominate the tradition of autumnal bonfires in the UK, the Lewes Bonfire Society also remembers the 17 martyrs burned alive by Mary I in the town in the 1500s. The event is the result of the combined work of seven bonfire companiesmost of which date from the 19th century. Each company is located in a different part of town, centered around its own pub, which doubles as its HQ. Six companies are taking part this year, according to Lewes District Council. Two of these societies, the Lewes Borough Bonfire Society and the Cliffe Bonfire Society, date back to 1853, but celebrations are said to have lasted for many years before that. Charlie Rose / BBC An effigy of Guy Fawkes is still paraded around the city Participants also carry burning barrels and 17 burning crosses. These recall the 17 Protestant martyrs who were burned in Lewes during the reign of Bloody Mary, half a century before Guy Fawkes attempted to blow up Parliament. Lewes Bonfire is also known for its effigies of politicians and celebrities, including FIFA President Sepp Blatter and Donald Trump when he was President of the United States. These are kept top secret and only revealed at night.

