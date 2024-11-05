A staple of American politics for nearly a decade, Trump rallies are coming to an end





Regardless of who wins Tuesday's election, a key part of America's political landscape for nearly a decade is on the verge of disappearing: the Trump rally.

Donald Trump's roadshow reached the end of his campaign Monday, with the former president preparing to close out his campaign with a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Trump, who says 2024 will be his last campaign, has held by his own count more than 900 rallies since announcing his candidacy for the White House in 2015.

Part tentpole revival, part carnival attraction, part political strain, Trump's campaign rallies have stimulated the senses of his die-hard supporters and assaulted the sensibilities of his detractors, fueling much of the nation's political discourse. And they have always placed Trump where he prefers to be the center of attention.

Trump supporters at a rally in State College, Pennsylvania on October 26. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Now, as Trump finalizes his third and final bid for president, he's growing nostalgic.

This is coming to an end, Trump said Sunday in a telephone interview with NBC News. Nine years and now, you know. There have never been gatherings like this.

I like doing it, added the former president. There has never been anything like this.

In recent weeks, that nostalgia has manifested itself in a shift in the tenor of Trump rallies, which have seemed more retro, more inspired by the 2016 campaign, more raw. At times, events took a dark turn, such as when the former president detailed violent scenarios involving his perceived enemies or when a Trump supporter made a false and derogatory statement about Vice President Kamala Harris during from one of his weekend gatherings.

Trump also seemed to endorse violence against journalists on Sunday, when he explained that a shooter, to get to him, would have to shoot through fake news, and that doesn't bother me that much. (His campaign spokesperson insisted that Trump was in fact “listening” to the media.)

But the basics of a Trump rally have remained the same throughout his three campaigns.

Fans wait for hours while the music blares at torturous decibels, interrupted only by flattering remarks from the warm-up speakers. Finally, Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA acts as a backing song for the former president. Trump speaks for more than an hour, moving from one topic to another in what he calls weaving.

In 2016, Trump's rallies were an early indicator of the enthusiasm behind his candidacy that propelled him to the White House, shocking the political world and even Trump himself.

Donald Trump at a campaign event in Rothschild, Wisconsin, in 2016. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images file

One day you will have to write a book and say: Why? he said in his interview with NBC News on Sunday. Because everyone asks why, and I'm not sure I can tell you. Something is working.

After Trump took office, rallies became one of his aides' favorite ways to boost morale. Trump even withheld them amid the pandemic during the 2020 race, ignoring his own government's directives.

Yesterday and today, Trump regularly makes comments during his rallies that his collaborators would prefer he not make and which his opponents seize on. For his millions of supporters, Trump's rallies have been a gathering place for other like-minded Americans.

I have been following him since 2015, and my first gathering was in February 2016, so I come to hear him, and his story, and he always adds new remarks, and I want to be here to hear him, Robin said Cole. , who attended the Trump rally on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

I brought my brother, who has never been to any of these events before, Trudy Delling, who said she has attended about ten Trump rallies across the state. She said her brother is a veteran and “he's disabled and he wanted to come to the last one in Greensboro.”

At a July rally in Pennsylvania, Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt, rallying the Republican Party around the former president.

The attempt on his life has become part of Trump's narrative at his rallies, particularly when he offers a detailed explanation of how he could have spent his time.

I didn't need that. I didn't need to be with you tonight, Trump told supporters at a rally in Virginia on Saturday. I could have been standing at the beach, my beautiful white skin turning beautiful and tanned. To be hit, to be hit in the face by a wave loaded with salt, salt water. And I could have said: To hell with everything. I could have had the best life in the world. Instead, I was missing a small piece of my ear.

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee on July 15, two days after an assassination attempt. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP – Getty Images file

But the campaign also served another purpose: helping Trump pay his large legal bills, which he did using political donations, which will be more difficult if he doesn't run for office again. It's not out of the question that Trump could run again, even if he loses, so he has that as an option.

The former president, whose voice is now somewhat hoarse before Election Day, is holding audiences at his rallies longer than usual. This sometimes caused his supporters to leave early. At a recent rally in Pennsylvania, some Trump supporters left before the end of a speech he started 90 minutes late.

There has never been anything like this, not in history, Trump told them. And it's a great tribute to the love you have for this country. And I will never forget it.

At a rally in North Carolina on Saturday evening, Trump appeared melancholy as he again discussed how his rallies would end in a few days.

This is coming to an end. These gatherings are coming to an end. We've been doing this, come to think of it, for about nine years, he said, calling out the super fans he recognized in the audience who have been with me through thick and thin.

Few people have watched Trump rallies as much as Acyn Torabi, senior digital editor of the liberal site MeidasTouch News. Torabi is best known for his popular Twitter account, where his clips of Trump rallies frequently go viral. He said he would still have a lot to do after Tuesday.

Although I would love to take long walks on the beach, that's not going to happen anytime soon, he said, adding that I would actually be grateful if it didn't have to do what I do. But I think whether Trump is here or not, I will still be busy.

Trump never likes anyone to outshine him, and he's already warning that whoever the next Republican presidential nominee is, he won't be able to hold the torch to the size of his crowds, a metric he cares about to heart.

In four years, someone will come down, and those people will be hot as a gun. And you know what? They will draw about 300 people, Trump said Friday during a stop in Warren, Michigan.

He also told NBC News on Sunday that he anticipated the next candidate would bring 400 people to a rally.

But the size of Trump's crowds has declined in recent days. On Sunday in Macon, Georgia, he did not fill the room and many people left while he was still speaking. In Greensboro, he failed to fill the arena his team had reserved.

Trump's political career has been a family affair, his daughter and son-in-law have served in the White House, and his sons and daughter-in-law have played leading roles in 2024 and his nostalgia also seems to sink in among them.

It's hard to believe this is coming to an end, Eric Trump said this weekend as he thanked his father's supporters in Pennsylvania.

We started in 2016 and we knew absolutely nothing about politics, he said. And we went out there and fought every day.

A Trump campaign aide told NBC News that some of the OGs, the old guard, the staffers who were with Trump from the beginning also understood this and realized the end was coming.

Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on October 30. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

We better enjoy it because there won't be many more, this person said. You think it will never end, but it finally does.

A top Trump adviser echoed the former president's assertion that another political leader would be unable to capture the zeitgeist like he did, saying we will never see a Donald Trump again after that.

At Saturday night's rally in North Carolina, the former president again marveled at how his rallies had become an astonishing phenomenon that he doubts will ever happen again.

“So tomorrow I'll do three rallies, and on Monday I'll do four rallies in one day,” Trump said. And then we closed it, so it wouldn't happen again.

The end of the era of Trump rallies is sad, he said, while promising that if he were elected Tuesday, there would be a different form of rallying, a rallying for our country.

