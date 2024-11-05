Voters still undecided in 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election





Akurasi.id – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), responded to the results of the Kompas Research and Development survey which showed that many voters were still undecided before the Central Java governorship election (Java central) of 2024. In the survey, the candidate pair (paslon) serial number 01, Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi (Hendi), recorded an electability of 28.8 percent, while the candidate pair number 02 , Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, achieved an electability of 28.1 percent. However, the number of voters who have not yet made a choice remains quite high, reaching 43.1 percent. “Those who hesitate must be made not to doubt, they must be confident,” Jokowi told the media team in Wedangan Pendhopo, Solo, Monday evening (04/11/2024). In response to his influence in increasing the electability of candidate pairs in the 2024 regional elections, Jokowi emphasized his open attitude towards all parties. “Ah, it’s the kitchen. I’m open to everything,” he added. The survey, conducted between October 15 and 20, 2024, included 1,000 respondents with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of approximately 3.1 percent. Kompas research and development researcher Vincentius Gitiyarko highlighted the tight competition between the two pairs of candidates, believing that the small difference in electability is still within the margin of error. Chairman of the DPP PDIP Ganjar Pranowo also responded to the survey results. He is wary of the potential involvement of officials in the implementation of the 2024 elections and vows to encourage the Election Supervision Agency (Bawaslu) and Gakkumdu to function well. “We will pay special attention to the situation and conditions of society so that the democratic process goes well,” he said. Ganjar appreciated the results of the Kompas R&D survey which showed that public trust began to focus on the PDIP-backed candidate pair, Andika-Hendi. “In a short time, the Andika-Hendi couple was able to match the survey results, which is a good sign of public confidence,” he added. According to the survey results, the reason why a large number of voters have not yet made a choice is because they are waiting for the end of the electoral campaign or the debate on the regional elections. Jokowi, who is said to have significant influence on voter preferences in Central Java, encouraged Luthfi and Yasin to actively win over voters who are still unsure. “I am open to anything,” Jokowi said, reiterating his support for all candidates trying to reach voters. In this situation, the competition for the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial elections is intensifying, and each vote will be decisive for the future of leadership in the province.

Author: Nicky





Printable, PDF and email version

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.akurasi.id/headline/joko-widodo-respons-hasil-survei-litbang-kompas-pemilih-masih-bimbang-dalam-pilgub-jateng-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos