Once-enthusiastic Trump crowds dwindle as election ends





RALEIGH, N.C., At a pre-election rally here Monday, former President Donald Trump spoke to a room about 70 percent full, a sight that has become increasingly familiar in the past week.

Trump has held his signature rallies since he first appeared on the political scene in 2015, and in the nine years since, he has regularly drawn massive, enthusiastic crowds across the country, from urban centers to isolated countrysides, where supporters are systematically present despite sometimes freezing conditions or extreme heat.

The events were so crowded that thousands of people couldn't get in and stayed outside the venue to show their support.

That appears to have changed since Trump's controversial rally at New York's Madison Square Garden last week, which included racist jokes about Latinos and black Americans from a comedian and numerous speakers who used inflammatory language to describe Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Monday in Raleigh, at the first of his four rallies that day, there were more than a thousand empty seats and no line to get in.

At his second rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, the arena appeared half-full shortly before Trump began his speech. The time for his speech was then pushed back an hour.

Trump drew several thousand people to his third event at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, but even there the upper deck was curtained off and some seats were empty.

Similar scenes occurred last week.

On Sunday in Macon, Georgia, Trump did not fill the room where he was speaking and people left throughout his speech.

His events in Kingston, North Carolina, and Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday also drew only a few thousand people.

There are some areas where it still drew large crowds, including Milwaukee on Friday night at Fiserv Forum, which seemed packed. Trump referenced that rally in his speech in Raleigh on Monday, estimating the crowd inside at 28,000 people. The maximum capacity of the venue is 18,000 people. We could have filled this arena three times, maybe four times, he said.

On Saturday night, however, he failed to fill the arena in Greensboro, North Carolina, his team booked the entire upper deck and there were about three empty sections in the back of the lower bowl.

Saturday morning in Gastonia, about a half-hour from downtown Charlotte, he also drew only a few thousand supporters.

At several rallies, the crowds began to disperse as Trump continued to speak, something he had been defensive about in the past, including during his Sept. 10 debate with Harris. “People don’t leave my rallies,” he said. We have the largest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics.

Asked to comment on the small crowd sizes, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said: NBC News is pathetic and will write anything to discredit the massive and diverse political movement that President Trump has built.

Trump has long been obsessed with the size of his crowds and often grossly exaggerates the numbers. One of the most notable examples was when he asked then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer to furiously object to accurate reports that fewer people attended his inauguration than that of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

This is the largest audience ever seen at an inauguration, both in person and around the world, Spicer said.

Most recently, Trump falsely claimed in August that his rally ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol drew more attendees than Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech on the National Mall. “We actually had more people,” he said.

The crowd attending Trump's speech was estimated at 53,000, according to the House committee investigating the riot. King's crowd was estimated at about five times that number.

Harris' campaign said about 75,000 people attended her speech last week at the site of Trump's Jan. 6 speech. Trump claimed she transported people to her speech “because they couldn't get anyone to show up for her.”

He also repeatedly questioned the size of the crowds Harris was attracting, accusing her of paying attendees and, in another case, falsely claiming that her campaign was using artificial intelligence to make her crowds appear larger than they were. they weren't.

Harris made a point of asking her about crowd size when she can. When pro-Trump protesters interrupted her at a rally in Wisconsin last month, she told them they should “go to the smaller rally down the street.” His running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, also got in on the joke. Marveling at the large crowd at a rally in Phoenix in August, he joked, “It's not like anyone cares about the size of the crowd or anything.”

While Trump has recently noticed his diminished audience, he has not acknowledged it publicly.

“Every rally is sold out. There are no empty seats,” Trump said Saturday in Greensboro, despite the number of empty seats in the arena.

The smaller crowds and less enthusiastic participants so close to Election Day surprised some Republicans, but it is unclear what the cause and significance is, or whether it is evidence of less momentum for his campaign.

Possible causes include his frequent travel to certain areas, where he appeared at the Greensboro Arena two weeks ago and spoke to larger crowds and people who have already voted early might not feel the need to go to a rally.

Vaughn Hillyard and Jake Traylor reported from Raleigh and Dareh Gregorian from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trumps-enthusiastic-crowds-dwindle-elections-closing-days-rcna178672 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos