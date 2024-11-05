Turkey removes three elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office and replaces them with state officials





People chant slogans during a protest against the arrest and dismissal of a mayor from Turkey's main opposition party for his alleged links to a banned Kurdish militant group, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, October 31, 2024. | Photo credit: AP

On Monday, November 4, 2024, Turkey removed three pro-Kurdish elected mayors from office over terrorism-related charges and replaced them with state-appointed officials, the Interior Ministry announced. The move, which comes days after the arrest and ouster of a mayor from the country's main opposition party for his alleged links to a banned Kurdish militant group, is seen as a hardening of the president's government's policies. Recep Tayyip Erdogan towards the opposition. It also raises questions about the prospects for a new peace effort aimed at ending a 40-year conflict between the militant group and the state that has left tens of thousands dead. The mayors of the Kurdish-majority provincial capitals of Mardin and Batman, as well as the mayor of the Halfeti district of Sanliurfa province, were ousted from office due to their past convictions or ongoing trials and investigations for their links with the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party. or PKK, according to a press release from the Interior Ministry. The mayor is a member of the pro-Kurdish People's Party for Equality and Democracy, or DEM, which is the third party represented in Parliament. They were elected in the local elections in March. Last month, the leader of the far-right nationalist party allied to Erdogan raised the possibility that the imprisoned PKK leader could benefit from parole if he renounced violence and dissolved his organization. His comments sparked discussion and speculation about a possible peace effort. Ozgur Ozel, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, the CHP, called the mayors' removal a coup and accused Erdogan of seizing municipalities he was unable to win in elections. Politicians and members of Turkey's pro-Kurdish movement have often been targeted because of their alleged links to the PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Legislators were stripped of their parliamentary seats and mayors removed from office. Several lawmakers as well as thousands of party members have been imprisoned on terrorism-related charges since 2016. We will not back down in our fight for democracy, peace and freedom, Ahmet Turk, the deposed mayor of Mardin, wrote on the social platform X. We will not allow the will of the people to be usurped.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/turkey-ousts-three-elected-pro-kurdish-mayors-from-office-and-replaces-them-with-state-officials/article68828620.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos