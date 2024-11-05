Indonesian President Prabowo to visit China for first overseas trip





ISTANBUL Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto will make his first foreign trip to China later this week, an official statement said on Tuesday. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Prabowo will pay a state visit to China from Friday to Sunday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement. It will be the first foreign trip for Prabowo, 73, since his inauguration as president last month. Indonesia and China are maritime neighbors and share a huge bilateral trade of around $150 billion. China has been Indonesia's main trading partner for more than a decade. However, Jakarta and Beijing have also experienced competing claims in the disputed South China Sea. Last month, Jakarta said it had pushed back a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel three times in just a few days in waters off Indonesia. The CCG vessel reportedly disrupted a survey being carried out by a vessel contracted by Indonesian state energy company Pertamina. After his trip to China, Prabowo is expected to travel to the United States and then to Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. He will then travel to Brazil for the G20 summit. Indonesia is the only representative country from Southeast Asia in the forum. Separately, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay a week-long state visit to China starting Thursday. Annual trade between the two far-flung nations reaches around $80 billion. Italy is the only G7 country to have joined China's multibillion-dollar global infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), from which it withdrew last December. However, earlier this year, Chinese leader Xi told visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that Beijing and Moscow needed to “expand common ground.” Meloni made an official trip to China in July, the first in-person meeting between the two since Rome's withdrawal from the BRI. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

