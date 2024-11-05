NUSABALI.com – Cabup Suyasa meets Jokowi





DENPASAR, NusaBali – Badung Regent Number 1 Candidate Wayan Suyasa met with 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at his residence in Solo City, Central Java, Monday (4/11). During the meeting, Jokowi left a message to Suyasa if he is elected regent in the 2024 Badung regional elections with deputy regent candidate Putu Alit Yandinata, to pay attention to development, especially management tourism in Badung regency. In the video shared by Suyasa on Monday during the family plenary meeting, Jokowi said that Bali Province, especially Badung Regency, with its tourism, is the main sector that can bring prosperity to its people. I entrusted Bali, especially Badung. “Tourism is first and foremost important, because tourism can improve the well-being of our people,” Jokowi said. Suyasa, who is also Chairman of DPD II Golkar Badung, responded to Jokowi's suggestion. Suyasa said he was ready to carry out Jokowi's instructions when he was entrusted with leadership of Badung. “Ready sir, we are ready to carry out your directions and instructions,” said Suyasa during a discussion with the 7th President who is also the former governor of DKI Jakarta. In front of Jokowi, Suyasa, who wore traditional Balinese clothing, said that the Balinese people, especially Krama Badung, truly admired and idolized his figure as a two-term president. “I am ready to work hard to build a better Badung, if I am trusted to lead Badung,” said the politician from Penarungan village, Mengwi district. Suyasa, who is Deputy Chairman of the Badung DPRD for the 2019-2024 period, previously held a meeting with the tourism community in Kuta, Badung, Sunday (03/11). At that time, PSI General Chairman Kaesang Pangarep, present at the meeting, gave the signal that Suyasa would be summoned by Jokowi to Solo. Kaesang, who is actually President Jokowi's youngest son, said that the Suyasa-Alit Yandinata (Suyadinata) couple, supported by the Golkar Party, Gerindra, PSI, NasDem and Labor Party, received support from the center. Additionally, many Golkar and PSI cadres also sit in the Red and White cabinet, making it easier to communicate and resolve issues in Gumi Keris (nicknamed Badung Regency).

