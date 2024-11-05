Notice sent to FIA regarding Imrans' bail application





ISLAMABAD/LAHORE:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking response to PTI founder Imran Khan's bail plea in a case involving finery of Expensive Bulgari jewelry obtained from Toshakhana at a significantly reduced price. The prosecution claims that the jewelry set, valued at Rs71.5 million, was retained by the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, for only Rs2.9 million. Last month, Bushra Bibi, a co-accused in the case, was released on bail by the court. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Monday heard Imran Khan's bail plea after his arrest. During the proceedings, the court issued a formal notice to the FIA, ordering it to provide a response. Earlier, a special central judge had rejected the PTI founder's bail plea, triggering an appeal in the High Court. In related news, the incarcerated PTI founder underwent a medical examination at Adiala Prison on Monday, with his personal doctor declaring him in good health. The medical report will be submitted to the IHC. According to prison sources, Imran's personal physician, Dr Asim Yousuf of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, conducted a comprehensive medical assessment, accompanied by three doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad. Sources confirmed that doctors judged his health to be satisfactory. However, they recommended other routine tests. 'Psychological torture' However, Imran's sister Aleema Khan claimed that while Imran did not endure physical torture, he was subjected to psychological stress. Speaking to reporters about the conditions of her detention, Aleema revealed that Dr Asim found her brother stable but noted significant weight loss. “The mental strain is evident.” Meanwhile, the PTI has announced plans to launch a nationwide campaign for the rule of law, supremacy of the constitution, return of stolen public mandate and release of Imran Khan and all prisoners policies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2507512/notice-issued-to-fia-over-imrans-bail-plea The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos