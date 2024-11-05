Conservative Leader Badenoch Appoints Rivals Stride, Jenrick to Head BNN Bloomberg Team





(Bloomberg) — New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has appointed former leadership rivals, including Mel Stride and Robert Jenrick, to her shadow cabinet, in a bid to unite the U.K.'s fractured opposition party. Stride, a moderate Conservative and former work and pensions secretary who was knocked out early in the leadership race won by Badenoch, will be shadow chancellor. Priti Patel, the first eliminated candidate, was appointed shadow foreign secretary, while Robert Jenrick, former immigration minister and Badenoch runner-up, was given the role of shadow justice secretary. Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly, who were also leadership candidates, were not named in the list. Listen to the BloombergUK Politics podcast on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen. The appointments come days after the Conservative Party announced Badenoch had won the rank-and-file vote to succeed former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who led the Conservatives to a historic defeat in July's general election. She now faces the challenge of bringing together a deeply divided party after 14 years in power, marked by Brexit and the pandemic. Badenoch played for the party's right wing in his leadership campaign, promising a lesser role for the state and a focus on reducing immigration to the UK. Keeping right-wing colleagues such as Jenrick and Patel at her side will help cement her image as a champion of the right and fend off rival splinter groups. But if appealing to the right was enough for Badenoch to win the final vote among party members, who tend to be more right-wing than Tory MPs and the wider electorate, she will now have to keep moderate factions among the 121 party deputies online. , as well as trying to win back voters who have defected to more centrist parties. Other appointments included: Chris Philp as Shadow Secretary of State

James Cartlidge as Shadow Defense Secretary

Claire Coutinho as Shadow Secretary for Energy Security and Net Zero

Andrew Griffith as Shadow Business and Trade Secretary Placing figures like Stride in his shadow cabinet could help conservative centrists feel they still have a political home, although many will be watching for policy engagements that were rare on the ground during the leadership race. Jenrick has pledged to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights, and her new role could give her the chance to pursue this plan, although Badenoch has said she would only support this policy if It can be demonstrated that it produces significant results. downward migration. As former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's home secretary, Patel oversaw the creation of the Tories' controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. This policy was abandoned by the new Labor government. –With help from Ellen Milligan and Alex Wickham. 2024 Bloomberg LP

