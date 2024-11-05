Prabowo Subianto officially inaugurated as Indonesia's eighth president; an overview





Guests included former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, retired army general (and former vice president during Suharto's New Order era) Try Sutrisno, and former vice president Jusuf Kalla as well as numerous foreign leaders and political representatives (including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim). ). Of course, outgoing President Joko Widodo and outgoing Vice President Ma'ruf Amin were also present, as Prabowo's inauguration (and Gibran Rakabuming as vice president) marked the end of their five-year term. It remains to be seen whether Joko Widodo will extend his career in national politics after serving his second (and final) term as president. After his successor's inauguration, Widodo traveled to his hometown of Solo (Central Java) where he is expected to “take a break” for a while. However, given that he is still relatively young (63 years old), Indonesian media are wondering whether Widodo might return to a political position at some point, for example as Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council (Indonesian: Presidential Advisory Council; abbreviated Wantimpres). Prabowo's long road to the presidency Prabowo, 73, had to wait a long time (and endure many defeats) before finally becoming Indonesian president in 2024. Born in 1951, Prabowo came from an elitist background. His grandfather, Margono Djojohadikusumo, was the founder of Indonesia's first state-owned bank (called Bank Negara Indonesia, BNI, which today is one of the largest commercial banks in the country and is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, although the state controls the majority of its shares). Additionally, Prabowo's father, Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, was an economist who served as a minister under former presidents Soekarno and Suharto. And Prabowo's brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, is one of Indonesia's richest businessmen (also part of Prabowo's political team in the background). Unlike the family members mentioned above, young Prabowo embarked on a military career. It was a successful career as he became one of the top generals in the Indonesian army. Most likely, her marriage to Titiek Suharto (a daughter of Suharto, himself a former army general) helped facilitate Prabowo's military career during Suharto's rule. After the collapse of Suharto's authoritarian, military-backed regime in 1998, Prabowo and Titiek divorced (at his request, but the reason is unknown). […] Read the full article in the October 2024 edition of our monthly report. This report (an electronic report, PDF) can be ordered by contacting us by email and/or WhatsApp: – [email protected]

– +62(0)882.9875.1125 Price of this report: 100,000 Rp (or equivalent in other currencies) Take a peek inside the report here! ‹ Back to news sections Discuss Please log in or subscribe to comment on this column

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indonesia-investments.com/news/news-columns/prabowo-subianto-officially-inaugurated-as-indonesia-s-eight-president-an-overview/item9758 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos