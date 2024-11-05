Narendra Modi condemns deliberate attack on Hindu temple in Canada

Your support helps us tell the story Learn more From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging. At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Learn more Close

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned a violent clash in front of a Hindu temple in Canada, where a consular demonstration was taking place.

Mr. Modi described the incident, which took place at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, as a deliberate attack and expressed concerns about attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada.

This comes amid a sharp decline in diplomatic relations between the two countries after Canada accused India of being involved in the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has denied this claim.

Footage of the clash, widely shared on social media, showed individuals brandishing flagpoles and exchanging punches.

The scuffle broke out during a consular camp organized by the Indian High Commission aimed at providing passports and other services to local Indian nationals. Some protesters were seen waving Khalistan flags, a symbol of those who advocate a separate Sikh homeland in Punjab, India.

While the exact cause of the violence remains unclear, Peel police responded to multiple protests in the area on Sunday.

In a statement, local authorities announced that three men were charged: a 43-year-old man for disturbing and assaulting a police officer, a 23-year-old man for assault with a weapon and a 31-year-old man for mischief. . Additionally, police reported the suspension of an off-duty officer spotted at one of the protests; his participation in the protests is under investigation.

We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an off-duty Peel police officer involved in a protest. This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Maintenance of Order Act, said Richard Chin, spokesperson for the Peel police, quoted by the CBC News. We are investigating all circumstances described in the video and are unable to provide further information until this investigation is completed.

The incident amplified existing tensions between India and Canada, which escalated after Canada expelled Indian diplomats in October. Canada has alleged that Indian intelligence services may have been involved in the 2023 killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India has strongly denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated, and retaliated by expelling six Canadian diplomats.

Sikhs for Justice, a North American-based organization that supports the Khalistan movement and is banned in India, claimed that peacefully protesting pro-Khalistan Sikhs…were violently attacked by a group of Indo-Canadians.

Indian media reported that an Indian consular camp there had been targeted by the violence.

Khalistan refers to a proposed independent state for Sikhs that some activists seek to establish in India's Punjab region. The movement remains a source of friction between India and segments of Canada's Sikh community, some of whom openly support the cause.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Modi said: I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to guarantee justice and uphold the rule of law.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced the violent events.

The acts of violence committed today at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for responding quickly to protect the community and investigate this incident,” Mr. Trudeau said in a message on X.

India has repeatedly called on Canada to take tougher action against Khalistan activism on Canadian soil, arguing that such activities undermine the security of the Indian diaspora. Canadian officials maintained the incident was under investigation.

Addressing the situation during a visit to Australia, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar echoed Mr Modi's concerns, calling the incident at the Hindu Sabha Mandir deeply worrying.

Sikh protesters attack an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Indian Consulate General, days after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats ( Reuters )

Referring to a statement from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he added: “What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning. You should have seen the statement from our official spokesperson as well as the expression of concern from our Prime Minister yesterday. That should show you how deeply we feel it.

The recent violence has intensified calls for increased security around Indian community centers and temples in Canada, where tensions have risen since the diplomatic row began. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in New Delhi urged the Canadian government to protect Indian nationals, denouncing the violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists.

“We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected against such attacks. We also hope that those who engage in violence will be prosecuted,” the Ministry of Affairs spokesperson said on Monday. Foreign Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal.

Peel police have since stepped up patrols around Ontario's religious and community centers in an effort to prevent further unrest.

Meanwhile, a massive crowd of residents of Indian origin in Canada marched through the streets of Brampton to protest local police.