Priti Patel returns to the frontline as Kemi Badenoch unveils new top line-up

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has unveiled her new shadow cabinet, including Dame Priti Patel, who was home secretary under Boris Johnson.

Other key appointments include Robert Jenrick, whom Badenoch beat to the leadership of the Conservative Party, who will serve as his shadow justice secretary and Chris Philp, the former police minister, is the new shadow justice secretary. Interior.

Badenoch told the press that his new senior team draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, based on meritocracy and with extensive experience and perspective, as I promised during the campaign .

She added: “Our party's problems will only be resolved through a team effort, and I am confident that my shadow cabinet ministers will provide effective opposition as we seek to regain public trust and have promised that 'they would get to work holding Labor to account.

However, two of his former rivals for the party leadership were not appointed to the shadow cabinet.

Former Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, a practicing Catholic but of Jewish origin, was not given a shadow cabinet role.

James Cleverly, the former home secretary who, to the surprise of many, was knocked out of the Tory leadership race by Tory MPs in the penultimate round, told the Financial Times that he would not sit in the front row.

Other former ministers, including Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden, Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell and former Brexit secretary Steve Barclay, have all indicated they would serve their party from the backbenches.

The Liberal Democrats have criticized some shadow cabinet appointments. How can they claim to be able to hold this new government to account when they have so many disagreements with each other? MP Sarah Olney, spokesperson for the Liberal Democrat cabinet, said in a statement. .

She added: From a shadow justice secretary who wants to leave the ECHR [European Court of Human Rights] For a shadow foreign minister who had to resign for holding undisclosed meetings, this shadow cabinet has more than a whiff of impropriety.

Come on Patel

In 2017, Patel resigned as international development secretary in Theresa May's government after being dramatically recalled from an official visit to Ethiopia and Uganda.

She was accused of holding unauthorized meetings with Israeli officials, including then-opposition leader Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In August 2017, she traveled to Israel for a family vacation, which she paid for herself, and 12 meetings were organized for her by the honorary president of the Conservative Friends of Israel, Lord Polak.

She also reportedly visited an IDF field hospital near Israel's border with Syria in the Golan Heights, and it was reported at the time that the government was considering using British taxpayers' money to treat Syrian refugees fleeing conflict in their home country of Israel. The announced plans did not materialize.

In his resignation letter, Patel said his actions fell short of the standards of transparency and openness that I have promoted and advocated.”

However, the J.C. reported at the time that although Patel's meeting with Netanyahu had not been authorized in advance, the British government was informed within hours.

Alistair Burt, then Middle East minister, and Tony Kay, then deputy British ambassador to Israel, met Michael Oren, who was then a deputy minister in the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, on the same day that Patel met Netanyahu (August 22 2017).

According to the meeting notes, Oren referred to Patel having had a successful meeting with Netanyahu, which was relayed to Number 10.

THE J.C. also reported that No10 had asked Patel not to include his meeting with Israeli Foreign Ministry official Yuval Rotem in New York on September 18 in his list of previously undisclosed meetings, for fear of embarrassing the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

wXipwuGNF15zTbE9q-N2Nw5svdiJhrCxMTr6tCSvTPo=.html