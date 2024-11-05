



President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Tuesday praised the achievements of Manas University in Trkiye-Kyrgyzstan, calling them the pride of the Turkish world. “I am very happy to learn that Manas University is among the top 1,000 universities in the world for two consecutive years,” Erdoan said during a campus visit as part of his trip to Kyrgyzstan. Erdoan is in Bishkek to hold bilateral talks and participate in the 11th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). This achievement is a source of pride not only for Trkiye and Kyrgyzstan, but also for the entire Turkic world, Erdoan said. I congratulate all the teachers and students who contributed to this. Erdoan also inaugurated some 110 new facilities, services and projects, including two new faculties, an institute and 26 laboratories, built on the Manas campus, inaugurated on April 10, 2013. We hope that Manas University will carry out many more major projects and more qualified scientific studies in the coming years, he said. Addressing university students, Erdoan stressed that trees whose roots have weakened and even reached the point of breaking are doomed to wither and fall. “Never cut your ties to your history, your civilizational values, your family, your faith and your ideals,” he said. Quoting the late Kyrgyz author Cengiz Aytmatov, Erdoan said: In human life, which he compares to a path on a mountain, only those who unite and support each other will reach the destination. Erdoan asked the students not to be captivated by ideologies, stressing that they have paid a heavy price for Trkiyes' decades of fighting against terrorism. He was apparently referring to the Glenist Terror Group (FET), which enjoyed great influence in Central Asia. FET expanded rapidly in Central Asia, both in education and commerce, in the 1990s after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Most countries limited FET's activities in the early 2000s because of its ties to the United States, where it operates dozens of state-funded charter schools and where its leader, Fetullah Glen, has lived. The FET used the country as a hub in Central Asia until President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's visit in September 2018 changed its view of the FET.

