Trump describes US as an occupied country in grim closing message focused on immigration

Donald Trump described the United States as an occupied country, pointing the finger at undocumented and legal migrants, as he pledged Monday to save all invaded and conquered cities.

Former president's comments at his election eve rally in critical state of Pennsylvania underscore the dark, dystopian image he is portraying as he and Vice President Kamala Harris make their final arguments to voters before Tuesday's elections.

Trump made little distinction between the undocumented immigrants he said had overrun an apartment complex in Colorado and the thousands of Haitian migrants who entered the United States legally and were living in Springfield, Ohio.

These are military invasions without uniforms. That's it, Trump said, as he pledged to launch a massive deportation effort.

Trump closed his third presidential campaign Monday with the same anti-immigration rhetoric he used to launch his first bid for the White House. He described a nation in decline, overrun by migrant crime, just as he did in his first inaugural address, when he vowed to end America's carnage.

The former president said he would target migrant gangs, ban sanctuary cities and seek the death penalty for any migrant who kills a U.S. citizen. He invited conservative commentator Megyn Kelly on stage. Kelly listed several people killed by undocumented immigrants. Her appearance was particularly notable after Trump ripped Kelly for the way she asked him tough questions while moderating a Republican presidential primary debate in 2015, kicking off months of fighting on social media and during subsequent interviews.

Trump also said he would rejuvenate America's manufacturing industry by imposing high tariffs on auto products made in Mexico, steel made in China and more. A proposal that economists say would increase inflation as companies charged those tariffs for importing goods made abroad would pass muster. additional costs for American consumers.

Four years of Kamala have brought nothing but economic hell for American workers, Trump said.

And Trump denounced the time taken to count votes and the use of electronic voting machines, calling for a single-day vote that would be done entirely on paper. It was a lengthy discussion that runs counter to previous messaging from Trump and his campaign, which encouraged people to vote early.

I think it's too big to install. I think it's too big to rig. They will try. And they try, you know, but it's too big to fake. It's a big movement. You know, we did very well in 2016, we did much better in 2020, but a lot of bad things happened, Trump said. But it’s this big, powerful, vicious party. No, it's a vicious machine. I mean, they can take all these bad ideas and win the election. It's like there's only one way to do this. One way, there is only one way.

He added: “We need to win the old fashioned way and then fix it. But we have to fix it. We cannot allow this to happen. And remember, the states are essentially an agent, if I can use that term, but they are an agent of the federal government. It's the states that collect, so to speak, and they have to follow their orders from the federal government. And how can they do this when they say it will take days.

The former 2024 race chairman's closing message was familiar, as he delivered a lengthy speech in Pittsburgh, the third of four rallies planned for Monday, following visits to North Carolina and Eastern Texas. Pennsylvania with an additional stop in Michigan. In a nod to the city's sports history, Trump discussed Pittsburgh Pirates star Roberto Clemente for an extended period near the end of his speech and brought the Puerto Rican star's late son on scene for a few words.

Harris also ended her campaign with a blitz through Pennsylvania. Both candidates' time in the Keystone State underscores the importance of its 19 Electoral College votes without which both candidates' path to the 270 needed to win the presidency would be much more daunting.

Both campaigns focused largely on seven battlegrounds: the blue wall of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016 but reclaimed by President Joe Biden in 2020, and four Sun Belt states: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

