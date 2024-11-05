It's time in the Northwest: a series will be broadcast in China on the father of President Xi Jinping





Chinese state television is set to premiere a historical drama that will trace the life of Xi Zhongxun, the late father of current Chinese President Xi Jinping. The series, Time in the northwestwill be the first-ever television dramatization of Brother Xi's life story and will be broadcast in prime time on CCTV's flagship channel. The series will unfold in 40 episodes that trace Xi Zhongxun's journey from his humble beginnings to his revolutionary leadership. The story begins in 1927, following the story of a young man born to farmers in Shaanxi province, and continues through 1952, documenting his rise to become a central figure in the North's revolutionary movement. West of the Communist Party. What is the series about? The series particularly focuses on Xi Zhongxun's crucial role in establishing the revolutionary base in Yanan, Shaanxi, highlighting his diplomatic skills in handling ethnic and religious issues and his dedication to regional economic development. Throughout the series, Xi Zhongxun is portrayed as the embodiment of the Communist Party's ideals, a loyal leader with strong loyalty and ethics. This portrayal aligns with President Xi Jinping's emphasis on traditional family values ​​and patriotic dedication. The Xi Jinping family In his office, President Xi displayed photographs of his father, his 98-year-old mother Qi Xin, and one with his wife Peng Liyuan, glimpses of which were seen during his annual New Year speeches at the nation. Xi Jinping's mother The family's story was highlighted last year when Qi Xin made a rare public appearance in a documentary series. Chicheng (meaning total devotion), which coincided with the 110th anniversary of Xi Zhongxun's birth.

