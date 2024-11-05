Three people charged as Modi denounces violence at Hindu temples in Canada | National News

Canadian authorities charged three people Monday following violence at a Hindu temple that drew furious condemnation from India and plunged already frosty bilateral relations between the two countries to a new low.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasted Sunday's “deliberate attack” outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in the city of Brampton, near Toronto, in which Sikh activists appeared to clash with a rival group.
His Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau also denounced the violence.
Peel Regional Police, which covers Brampton, said Monday that three people had been arrested and charged in connection with protests at a place of worship.
The alleged offenses include assault with a weapon and assault on a police officer.
“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada,” Modi said in a statement on X.
Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside India and includes activists from “Khalistan,” a fringe separatist movement seeking an independent state for the religious minority carved out of Indian territory.
Relations between India and Canada deteriorated after Ottawa accused the Indian government of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistan activist.
Trudeau accused Modi's government of violating Canadian sovereignty following the killing and a broader campaign targeting Sikh activists on Canadian soil.
India has rejected the allegations and accused Ottawa for decades of harboring fringe religious extremists.
“Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Modi added.
– 'Fear' –
A video circulating on social media appears to show individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags confronting a rival group, including people waving Indian flags. There were also isolated fights, videos show.
Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan group with presence in Canada and the United States, said its members were “peacefully protesting” outside the Hindu temple against the presence of Indian consular officials they said were inside.
Modi said “the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats” were “just as appalling” as the violence.
Arunesh Giri, president of the Canadian Hindu Foundation, told AFP on Monday that “fear” is omnipresent in the community.
“The Hindu community in Canada feels they are not being offered a safe place to worship,” he said.
His foundation called for rallies Monday outside the Brampton temple and another Hindu sacred site in British Columbia, western Canada, as a sign of “unity.”
He urged Canadian leaders – who have denounced the insecurity affecting members of the Sikh community – to “stand with Hindu Canadians.”
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier said the attack on the temple was “perpetrated by extremists and separatists,” and called on Canada to “ensure that all places of worship are protected” against such attacks.
“We also hope that those who engage in violence will be prosecuted,” he added.
“We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.”
Beyond Nijjar's killing, Canada has accused India of waging a broad campaign against Sikh activists that Ottawa says was accompanied by intimidation, threats and violence.
On Saturday, New Delhi denied that Interior Minister Amit Shah plotted to target Sikh militants on Canadian soil, and said it had officially reprimanded Ottawa for the “absurd and baseless” allegation.
New Delhi and Ottawa each expelled the other's ambassador and other high-ranking diplomats earlier this month.
