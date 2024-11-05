MAGA influencers make one last effort for Donald Trump





Pro-Trump influencers and surrogates are flooding social media with resources encouraging their supporters to vote in the final days of the 2024 presidential election.

Patriots, I'm partnering with the Trump campaign for a final election campaign and we need your help, David Leatherwood, a Republican influencer whose username is BrokebackPatriot, posted on X on Sunday. The portal helps ensure that your voter registration is active to ensure that you are [sic] THE VOTE COUNTS!

TEAM TRUMP NEEDS YOU, Morgonn Blaire McMichael, influencer and Turning Point USA contributor, posted on X Sunday. This is how we will win! ENGAGE YOUR VOTE!

Dozens of these creators and supporters post links to a Trump campaign site where voters can check their registration status, find their polling locations or where to drop off their ballots.

Republican creators plan to travel across the country in support of Trump's campaign Tuesday night.

CJ Pearson, a conservative creator with more than half a million X followers, said he would be in Palm Beach, Florida, home of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, for election night . McMichael will join a New York Young Republicans party where she hopes to see other conservative creatives. Some pro-Trump creators told WIRED they plan to host live streams of election results on their platforms or join other broadcasts hosted by their friends. The Peter Thiel-backed conservative dating app Right Stuff is hosting an election night party in New York on Tuesday.

Groups of pro-Trump influencers rallied throughout the campaign. During the October vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz, the Trump campaign set up an influencer war room, amplifying Vance's jabs and positive coverage. Popular social media personalities, including Pearson, Jack Posobiec, Ashley St. Clair and Rogan OHandley, sat in a Philadelphia conference room with their phones and computers posting content related to the debate.

Even with these well-organized influencers, Trump's get-out-the-vote campaign efforts have been mired in chaos, with Turning Point USA and the Elon Musk-backed America PAC taking over canvassing efforts in field states. hotly contested battle. Last week, WIRED reported that out-of-state canvassers and knockers hired by a U.S. PAC contractor were subjected to shocking working conditions, such as being driven in the back of a U-Haul and threatened to pay for accommodation if they did not do so. respect canvassing quotas. A dozen of these paid canvassers were fired and blocked in Michigan after speaking out.

America PAC has not revealed the scale of its canvassing operations, but the New York Times reported Sunday that it averages about 1 million doors in every battleground state, including Arizona, Georgia and Michigan. There would be approximately 2,500 canvassers in total who would be asked to knock on 150 doors per day.

Musk's field operations, meanwhile, pale in comparison to the Kamala Harris campaign's ground operations. On Saturday alone, the Harris campaign says it knocked on more than 807,000 doors in Pennsylvania, 215,000 in Wisconsin and 265,000 in Michigan. As of Sunday evening, the Harris campaign reported that more than 90,000 volunteers had knocked on more than 3 million doors in battleground states. Pro-Harris influencers and supporters are expected to gather at Howard University in Washington, D.C., for the campaign's watch party.

Terrace Garnier, a content creator and model who was recently diagnosed with heart failure, traveled to Pennsylvania from her home in Maryland on Sunday to get out the vote for Harris.

It was my call. It was my mission. It’s my vocation, says Garnier. That's why I thought it was so important to drive six, almost seven hours to prospect in a neighborhood that I don't even own, because that's how important it is to me that we can't not let this election pass. We cannot show any relaxation.

