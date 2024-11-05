Here's why it's an unprecedented statement





Prime Minister Modi posted a tweet on X on November 4, condemning the anti-Hindu violence at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence never weaken India's resolve. We expect this that the Canadian government guarantee justice and uphold the rule of law.” , he said. This is the first time that Prime Minister Modi himself has denounced the situation in Canada, directly and publicly. Beyond that, this statement is important for the following reason: Modi linked the Brampton attack to Canada's larger ecosystem that supports and fuels the ideology of Khalistan. This system also includes the Canadian government. “Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats.” This sentence from Modi's statement is crucial given that it comes barely two weeks after India recalled its high commissioner from Canada. This came after Canada informed India that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were persons of interest in the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. In previous cases, Khalistan activists in Canada have posted posters calling for violence against Indian diplomats. Some posters even called for killing senior Indian diplomats in Canada. Prime Minister Modi's ambiguity, which did not specify which attempt to intimidate Indian diplomats he was referring to, appears intentional. This places both the Canadian government and Khalistan activists in the proverbial crosshairs. The Canadian government sought to harass Indian diplomats by seeking to accuse them of Nijjar's murder. The Khalistan militants sought to do this by threatening them with physical harm and death. By only mentioning “cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats” and leaving out the details, the Indian prime minister suggested that, from India's perspective, the actions of the Canadian government and the shenanigans of activists of Khalistan constitute one and the same problem. That being implied, the attack on the Brampton temple is also linked to the Canadian government, since it was carried out by a group fed and protected by the Canadian government and which infiltrated all levels of it.

