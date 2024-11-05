Trump Prepares Voters for Fraud Claims Ahead of Vote CountingExBulletin





Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday, the day before Election Day. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images .

It is possible that former President Donald Trump will win the election and lose. But many in Trump's orbit continue to falsely tell his supporters that the only reason this is happening is to cheat.

Polls indicate a competitive race in seven battleground states that will decide whether Trump or Vice President Harris is the next president, states where the political and demographic makeup of voters means there is no guaranteed winner .

Trump still insists he did not lose the 2020 election, despite numerous recounts and lawsuits that have found no evidence of fraud. His 2024 campaign builds on this foundation, telling his supporters that the only way to make America great again in a second term is to vote in a way that makes his victory too important to rig.

Much of Trump's final message in recent weeks has focused on criticizing any outcome other than victory as tainted, illegitimate and fraudulent, without any evidence or basis in reality.

He has regularly questioned the legality of Harris' role as the Democratic presidential nominee, calling President Biden's decision to end her reelection bid and subsequent selection under Party rules a coup d'état Democrat.

After his supporters launched a failed insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump still refused to say whether he would accept the results of this election, win or lose.

Eric Trump and his wife, Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, greeted former President Donald Trump Monday at a rally in support of former President Donald Trump in Reading, Pennsylvania. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

Alongside the Republican National Committee, led by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Trump's legal team has sowed the seeds of a cry of injustice in several key states if he loses, such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, filing numerous lawsuits aimed at disqualifying voters. and the required ballots or rule changes they say suppress Republican voters.

The final days of the campaign were marked by an avalanche of baseless claims about voting rules, possible election outcomes and Trump's chances of victory from a constellation of his family, friends and of his faithful associates.

The social media site and other normal election procedures, while deceptively sharing early voting data. to claim a decisive Republican victory.

Trump's son Donald Trump, Jr. sparked anger in a partially empty arena in North Carolina on Monday by urging people to turn out in droves to vote so as not to concede. [Democrats] a week to find that magic truck of ballots.

Trump himself has posted online that Pennsylvania is cheating and often devotes part of his rambling rallies to accusing his opponents of cheating while boasting about often overinflated poll numbers.

Monday night in Pittsburgh, at his penultimate presidential campaign rally, Trump said he was given about a 96.2 percent chance of winning on Tuesday, of which there is no proof.

Many factors play into whether Trump wins or loses

Polls, election analysts and math suggest that Trump does not have a 96.2% chance of winning enough states to win the Electoral College. The reason the race is very close is not due to fraud, but rather several potential warning signs related to his third presidential campaign and voter reaction.

In several swing states, the effects of the public and private pressure campaign he exerted to get Republican lawmakers and officials to overturn his 2020 defeat remain. The 2022 midterm elections saw several high-profile Trump-backed candidates who embraced false claims of fraud falter in what otherwise should have been a good year for Republicans.

His feuds with Republicans who defended the election results led to a notable loss of support among independent voters and conservatives who opposed his candidacy.

Efforts undertaken by the RNC to win over non-white voters in the last election cycle were abandoned in favor of beefed-up election integrity teams. As a result, much of the get-out-the-vote operations were outsourced to inexperienced third parties.

After the Supreme Court overturned the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a nationwide right to obtain abortion care, Republicans lost ground with women, particularly in states that passed strict abortion bans. abortion following this decision.

In many states, Trump's call for Republicans to retain their votes and participate in early voting appears to have been successful, but election data also shows that a significant share of those voters were shifted from the day of ballot. That could potentially lead to a drop in Republican turnout Tuesday as part of an overall shift in voter behavior since the pandemic-era 2020 presidential race.

All of these factors could lead to a Trump defeat when all the votes are counted, or be footnotes if he wins, but none of them involve the widespread election fraud he has prepared his supporters for to prepare, without reason.

