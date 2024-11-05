Politics
Jokowi listens to the debate of the first round of the 2024 solo regional elections, here is the result
Harianjogja.com, SOLOFormer President Joko Widodo or Jokowi admitted that he was following the debate of the first round of the 2024 solo elections held by the Solo General Election Commission (KPU) at the Sunan Hotel, Thursday (31/11/ 2024).
He expressed this during a dinner with the candidates for the position of deputy mayor (Cawali-Cawawali) number 2 in the 2024 solo elections, Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani, in Wedangan Pendhopo Jl Srigading 1, Mangkubumen, Solo, Monday (4/11/2024).
Jokowi revealed that each pair of candidates has their own vision, mission and agenda. However, he recalled that the vision, mission and programs of candidates for head of regions and candidates for head of deputy regions must be based on the desires and needs of the community. In this way, the programs implemented can be adapted to the conditions and needs of the community.
When asked which Solo Cawali-Cawawali fit his vision for leading Solo for the next five years, Jokowi suddenly laughed lightly. Later, ask Mas Respati and Mbak Astrid. “I think the city of Solo needs young leaders,” he said.
According to Jokowi, Solo needs young leaders who have the ability to cope with the rapid changes of the times. Including technological disruptions, global dynamics and geopolitics.
“To anticipate all the changes of our times, you can internationalize, you can globalize, you can respond to the challenges of change, technological disruptions, global changes, economic changes, geopolitical changes that not only impact the country , but also on the region”, he explained.
This impact, Jokowi said, could manifest in terms of social, economic and other interactions. With these considerations in mind, Jokowi said Solo leaders must know everything. So that [pemimpin Solo] you have to know everything, he said.
Regarding Solo's current state, Jokowi admitted that physically there has been a lot of progress. Only a few localities have yet to be reorganized into good cities. According to him, in the future Solo will have to focus more on improving the quality of human resources (HR).
Especially when it comes to providing jobs and employment opportunities. In view of these projections or needs, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia deemed the Respati-Astrid couple capable.
We should focus more on human resources, especially how to prepare for employment and job opportunities. I think there will be many needs from the people there. And from the conversation earlier, I saw them [Respati-Astrid] capable, Jokowi said.
Study with Jokowi
Meanwhile, Respati Ardi admitted that he was even more enthusiastic about running in the 2024 solo regional elections after meeting and discussing many things with Jokowi. The remaining time will be used as best as possible to greet and reassure the inhabitants of Solo.
Regarding Jokowi's assessment that he was able to realize Solo's development vision, Respati and Astrid said they were proud and grateful. “God willing, if we say we are capable, God willing, we will both be ready to achieve our vision, our mission and our future programs,” he said.
When asked what he discussed in the meeting with Jokowi, Respati spoke about his experience leading Solo. Such as town planning and the organization of street vendors (PKL).
I asked about your experience [Jokowi] who formerly headed Solo, M. spoke about the organization of street vendors, urban planning, and in the future we will have to adapt SMA, SMK education and the industrial world in Solo and abroad. “We will send significant human resources to respond to the challenges of our times abroad,” he said.
Respati said he was very happy to be able to marry the figure he idolized. The fact is that we are very happy. As residents of Solo, when you were mayor, we were still in school. “So yes, we idolize the fact that we can eat together, it’s a pride, it’s a blessing,” he explained.
Astrid Widayani said Jokowi was a proven teacher in the development of Solo and Indonesia. We studied from him about the problems that exist in Indonesia, whatever their impact, they have a regional impact, so we learned from his experience as president, whatever the national issues. “God willing, if we are selected, this can definitely be part of Solo's future development priorities,” he said.
Check out other news and articles at Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://m.harianjogja.com/soloraya/read/2024/11/05/648/1193938/jokowi-simak-debat-putaran-pertama-pilkada-solo-2024-begini-penilaiannya
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Asking for Jokowi's blessing, Herman Deru's efforts to ease Matahati's closeness to Prabowo?
- A mild earthquake was recorded near Moncton on Monday evening
- Turkey's main opposition leader Zel warns of political traps targeting Kurdish municipalities
- Sharda Sinha death: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Atishi pay tribute to 'Bihar Kokila' India News
- Soaring UK house prices hinder wage growth
- Men's tennis qualifies Nathan Mao and Adit Sinha for ITA Sectionals
- Hospital remains open in evacuated Lebanese city amid Israeli attacks | BBC News
- Eight are on trial for the murder of a teacher in France
- 3 ways to deal with stress
- Meeting Jokowi, Cagub Herman Deru received this message for South Sumatra
- For China, a Harris presidency would be the lesser evil
- Conservatives mocked Sussex MP's appointment as shadow secretary for Wales after losing all Welsh MPs