Jokowi listens to the debate of the first round of the 2024 solo regional elections, here is the result

Harianjogja.com, SOLOFormer President Joko Widodo or Jokowi admitted that he was following the debate of the first round of the 2024 solo elections held by the Solo General Election Commission (KPU) at the Sunan Hotel, Thursday (31/11/ 2024).

He expressed this during a dinner with the candidates for the position of deputy mayor (Cawali-Cawawali) number 2 in the 2024 solo elections, Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani, in Wedangan Pendhopo Jl Srigading 1, Mangkubumen, Solo, Monday (4/11/2024).

Jokowi revealed that each pair of candidates has their own vision, mission and agenda. However, he recalled that the vision, mission and programs of candidates for head of regions and candidates for head of deputy regions must be based on the desires and needs of the community. In this way, the programs implemented can be adapted to the conditions and needs of the community.

When asked which Solo Cawali-Cawawali fit his vision for leading Solo for the next five years, Jokowi suddenly laughed lightly. Later, ask Mas Respati and Mbak Astrid. “I think the city of Solo needs young leaders,” he said.

According to Jokowi, Solo needs young leaders who have the ability to cope with the rapid changes of the times. Including technological disruptions, global dynamics and geopolitics.

“To anticipate all the changes of our times, you can internationalize, you can globalize, you can respond to the challenges of change, technological disruptions, global changes, economic changes, geopolitical changes that not only impact the country , but also on the region”, he explained.

This impact, Jokowi said, could manifest in terms of social, economic and other interactions. With these considerations in mind, Jokowi said Solo leaders must know everything. So that [pemimpin Solo] you have to know everything, he said.

Regarding Solo's current state, Jokowi admitted that physically there has been a lot of progress. Only a few localities have yet to be reorganized into good cities. According to him, in the future Solo will have to focus more on improving the quality of human resources (HR).

Especially when it comes to providing jobs and employment opportunities. In view of these projections or needs, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia deemed the Respati-Astrid couple capable.

We should focus more on human resources, especially how to prepare for employment and job opportunities. I think there will be many needs from the people there. And from the conversation earlier, I saw them [Respati-Astrid] capable, Jokowi said.

Study with Jokowi

Meanwhile, Respati Ardi admitted that he was even more enthusiastic about running in the 2024 solo regional elections after meeting and discussing many things with Jokowi. The remaining time will be used as best as possible to greet and reassure the inhabitants of Solo.

Regarding Jokowi's assessment that he was able to realize Solo's development vision, Respati and Astrid said they were proud and grateful. “God willing, if we say we are capable, God willing, we will both be ready to achieve our vision, our mission and our future programs,” he said.

When asked what he discussed in the meeting with Jokowi, Respati spoke about his experience leading Solo. Such as town planning and the organization of street vendors (PKL).

I asked about your experience [Jokowi] who formerly headed Solo, M. spoke about the organization of street vendors, urban planning, and in the future we will have to adapt SMA, SMK education and the industrial world in Solo and abroad. “We will send significant human resources to respond to the challenges of our times abroad,” he said.

Respati said he was very happy to be able to marry the figure he idolized. The fact is that we are very happy. As residents of Solo, when you were mayor, we were still in school. “So yes, we idolize the fact that we can eat together, it’s a pride, it’s a blessing,” he explained.

Astrid Widayani said Jokowi was a proven teacher in the development of Solo and Indonesia. We studied from him about the problems that exist in Indonesia, whatever their impact, they have a regional impact, so we learned from his experience as president, whatever the national issues. “God willing, if we are selected, this can definitely be part of Solo's future development priorities,” he said.

