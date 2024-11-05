



Turkey deepens ties with Africa, aims for economic, diplomatic growth

The Turkish government says it is determined to deepen its ties with Africa, recognizing the continent's potential in terms of socio-economic development, and is committed to strengthening diplomatic relations given the support the region provides to Palestine. In recent years, Turkey has invested heavily in the continent, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visiting more than 31 countries while pushing for improved relations between Ankara and the entire African continent. Fourteen African countries attended the latest ministerial meeting in Djibouti, the small nation in the Horn of Africa, this weekend, Voice of America reports. Some of these countries include Angola, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Libya, Mauritania, Nigeria, South Sudan, Zambia and Zimbabwe . Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Minister, who chaired the Djibouti summit, said the continent's trade with Turkey exceeded $35 billion last year and Turkey's direct investments now total $7 billion dollars. “Turkey uses a comprehensive and holistic approach in terms of strengthening our trade and economic partnership with the continent,” Fidan said in a speech. Currently, Turkey is the fourth largest arms supplier in sub-Saharan Africa and has even established military bases on the continent. For example, in Somalia, Turkey has established the largest foreign military training center where elite GorGor troops are trained. Diplomatically, Turkey is directly involved in mediation talks between Somalia and Ethiopia, following a controversial deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland. However, the two parties have not yet started negotiations. Fidan reiterated his support for the African Union to become a permanent member of the G20 and for the reform of the United Nations Security Council. “We must continue our efforts to make the UN more relevant and more capable of confronting the complex challenges of the century. Reform of the Security Council is essential in this sense,” he said. “We believe that Africa can play a decisive role in supporting the Palestinian cause and stopping Israel,” he declared while emphasizing the scale of the affair which left thousands dead. “We appreciate African countries standing with Palestine,” he added, highlighting South Africa's recent decision to submit evidence of Israel's “genocide” to the International Criminal Court. . The next Turkey-Africa summit is expected to be held in 2026. Ankara is currently involved in oil exploration in Africa, including the recent agreement with Somalia, which led to the arrival of the research vessel Oruc Reis, which is expected to explore both onshore and offshore oil. . GAROWE ONLINE

